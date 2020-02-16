Feb. 3
• Brian Ruel Martin, 24, arrested in connection with robbery.
• Jose Eduardo Najarro Ramirez, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Raimond Alex, 31, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.
• Darla Lynn Moore, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Tanya Sue Beachamp, 32, arrested in connection with violation of no contact order, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael Joseph Weaver, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Keith Konrad Boyd, 51, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.
• Larry Ray Sellers, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
• Morgan Michelle Vaughn, 19, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - 3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury, criminal mischief in the second degree, interference with emergency communications 1st degree.
• Russell Andrew Palmer, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 4
• Kristian Kay Whitfield, 46, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Christina Bessy Irene Herrington, 51, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Janet Karan Vinyard, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Cody Nikolos Blaine, 25, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Benjamin Edward Morrall, 40, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
Feb. 5
• Nathan Austin Bishop, 25, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Alex Brandon Martin, 20, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Heather Marie Wynn, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear,
• Ashley Lanie Murray, 32, arrested in connection with possession with """""""""""""""`intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine).
• Christopher Mark Carrier, 39, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of firearms by certain persons.
Feb. 6
• Julain Andreas Jensen, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Lucas Kincaid Mustin, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Logan T. Hawkins, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Love Joyce Belyeu, 31 arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, furnishing prohibited articles.
Feb. 7
• Tommy Lee Pack, 26, arrested in connection with forgery, obstructing governmental operations, failure to appear.
• Eric (no middle name) Garcia Jr., 32, arrested in connection with kidnapping, parole violation, failure to appear, criminal contempt.
• Brandon Don McGarrah, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Richard William Kirk, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Donald Gordon Stringfield, 31, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.
• Amanda June Brown, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Feb. 8
• Matthew Allen Dilbeck, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Cynthia Lee Ruth Keely, 62, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Justin Alan Holmes, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Eric A. Beeson, 52, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battering - 3rd degree.
• James B. Clemons, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Mariah Rachelle Wantland, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
Feb. 9
Stuart Grayson McCoy, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.General News on 02/16/2020
Print Headline: Arrests and citations