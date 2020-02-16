Sign in
Arrests and citations by Staff Reports | February 16, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Feb. 3

• Brian Ruel Martin, 24, arrested in connection with robbery.

• Jose Eduardo Najarro Ramirez, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Raimond Alex, 31, cited in connection with failure to pay fines.

• Darla Lynn Moore, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tanya Sue Beachamp, 32, arrested in connection with violation of no contact order, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Michael Joseph Weaver, 46, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Keith Konrad Boyd, 51, cited in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

• Larry Ray Sellers, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

• Morgan Michelle Vaughn, 19, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - 3rd degree/apprehension of imminent injury, criminal mischief in the second degree, interference with emergency communications 1st degree.

• Russell Andrew Palmer, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 4

• Kristian Kay Whitfield, 46, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Christina Bessy Irene Herrington, 51, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Janet Karan Vinyard, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Cody Nikolos Blaine, 25, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Benjamin Edward Morrall, 40, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Feb. 5

• Nathan Austin Bishop, 25, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Alex Brandon Martin, 20, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Heather Marie Wynn, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear,

• Ashley Lanie Murray, 32, arrested in connection with possession with """""""""""""""`intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine).

• Christopher Mark Carrier, 39, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle, possession of firearms by certain persons.

Feb. 6

• Julain Andreas Jensen, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Lucas Kincaid Mustin, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Logan T. Hawkins, 18, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Love Joyce Belyeu, 31 arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, furnishing prohibited articles.

Feb. 7

• Tommy Lee Pack, 26, arrested in connection with forgery, obstructing governmental operations, failure to appear.

• Eric (no middle name) Garcia Jr., 32, arrested in connection with kidnapping, parole violation, failure to appear, criminal contempt.

• Brandon Don McGarrah, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Richard William Kirk, 48, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Donald Gordon Stringfield, 31, cited in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

• Amanda June Brown, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Feb. 8

• Matthew Allen Dilbeck, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cynthia Lee Ruth Keely, 62, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Justin Alan Holmes, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Eric A. Beeson, 52, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic battering - 3rd degree.

• James B. Clemons, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mariah Rachelle Wantland, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Feb. 9

Stuart Grayson McCoy, 47, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

