The commission voted unanimously to approve a permit for the construction of a new 9,275-square-foot bunkhouse. The permit will go before the board of directors on March 3 for final approval. The new bunkhouse will replace the "Moose" bunkhouse which was destroyed by the tornadoes and high winds that hit Siloam Springs on Oct. 21, 2019, according to Jason Wilkie, camp director.

"We're excited the planning department is supportive of this project," Wilkie said. "We are going to lose 125 beds and that's a pretty significant loss in both kids who come to camp and hear a great message of hope and the revenue to do what we do."

The camp is eager to begin construction as soon as possible in order to help recapture some of the attendance they are going to lose, Wilkie said. The current projected cost is $2 million, Wilkie said.

The severe storms in October downed 100 trees on the camp property, damaging seven of the camp's buildings, Wilkie said in December. Of the seven buildings, three suffered structural damage -- the bunkhouse, the camp office, which had a tree fall through the roof, and the camp's dining hall, where the roof was lifted up and set back down again. Camp Siloam will reopen next year despite the damage, he said.

The planning commission also approved an amendment to the zoning code regarding auto sales. The code change will restrict the number of vehicles a private citizen is allowed to sell at their residence, according to a staff report prepared by Ben Rhoads, senior planner for the city. The change will limit the amount of vehicles sold to five within a 12 month period as well as the weight class of the vehicle to be no more than 14,000 pounds, the staff report states.

Any vehicle which weighs more than 14,000 pounds, such as a recreational vehicle, will have to be sold through a commercial auto dealer, the staff report states. Responsibility for enforcing this law will fall to the code enforcement department, the staff report states. Code enforcement will not have any electronic method to track offenders, according to Rhoads. Instead, code enforcement will only act if they see a particular violation of the code, Rhoads said.

The amendment will not allow any grandfathering, Rhoads said. There will also not be any provisions for online sellers, according to Jay Williams, city attorney. This amendment will go before the board of directors on March 3 for its first reading as an ordinance.

Other business discussed by the planning commission included the approval of a rezoning development permit to rezone the 700-1000 block of Ark. Highway 16 south; and an update to Chapter 54 of the Land Use Code to allow final plat development permits to bypass the planning commission and go directly to the board of directors for approval.

General News on 02/16/2020