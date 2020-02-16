Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Alma freshman Lydia Mann drives to the basket as Siloam Springs' Brooke Henderson defends during Tuesday's game at Panther Activity Center. Mann scored a game-high 18 points as the Lady Airedales defeated the Lady Panthers 53-49 in overtime.

As it does most times when the girls basketball teams from Siloam Springs and Alma meet up, this one came right down to the end and even needed a little extra time to decide a winner.

Alma outscored Siloam Springs 8-4 in overtime to escape Panther Activity Center with an important 53-49 victory in 5A-West Conference play on Tuesday night.

Alma moved into fourth place by itself in the 5A-West Conference race with the victory, while Siloam Springs was unable to get itself out of the cellar.

"Definitely a huge win," said Alma coach Codey Mann. "Right now it's not about style points. It's about winning and winning on the road. We've got two more road games coming up, really big for us. But you know, hats off to Tim (Rippy). Their girls played extremely well. They shot the ball unbelievably in the first half. They played hard. That's a testament to them and their coaching staff. They got after us and gave us everything that we wanted."

An offensive showdown in the first half turned into a defensive slugfest in the second.

Siloam Springs made seven 3-pointers in the first half and Alma made six, with the Lady Panthers leading by as many as nine points and taking a 31-26 halftime lead.

Both teams struggled to find points in the third quarter with the Lady Panthers clinging to a 35-31 lead going into the fourth.

Sydney Moorman, who led Siloam Springs with 18 points, hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and give the Lady Panthers a 38-31 lead. But it was the only long-range shot Siloam Springs would hit in the second half.

Alma answered with a 9-0 run on three 3-pointers, two of them from senior Zoie McGhee and another from senior Hillarie Mata, which gave the Lady Airedales a 40-38 lead.

"For us, I was really, really proud of Hillarie Mata and Zoie McGhee," Mann said. "They stepped up and made (three) threes. We went from being down seven to being up two. They've been through it several years in a row here where we haven't been on the positive side of those games. They just believed they were going to win. They just kind of willed the younger ones to believing too and we made just enough plays."

Jael Harried tied the game with two free throws, and the teams traded points to end regulation. Lydia Mann scored and hit a 3-pointer for Alma, while Reina Tiefel hit a pair of free throws and Harried scored a three-point play for Siloam Springs.

The game was tied 45-45 at the end of regulation.

Mata bagged a 3-pointer in the corner to open overtime and give Alma a 48-45 lead.

Moorman answered with a layup on the other end, but the Lady Panthers couldn't keep up offensively after that.

Alma hit 5 of 9 free throws to close out the game and Siloam Springs struggled to score.

"Give Alma a lot of credit for making so many shots down the stretch, but also give our kids a lot of credit," said Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy. "We played one of our better games. We played really well, in fact, and competed right to the very end. At the end they made a couple more shots than we did.

"Coach Mann and I were just talking about it, every time that we've played, no matter what our records are, it always comes down to a battle. Give them a little credit. They just made a couple more plays than we did."

Alma finished with 11 3-pointers. Lydia Mann had three triples and led Alma with 18 points, while Mata had 15 points on five 3-pointers. McGhee hit a pair of treys and added 11 points for the Lady Airedales (13-9, 5-4).

Sydney Moorman led Siloam Springs (7-14, 1-8) with 18 points, while Jael Harried had 16. Mia Hevener hit three straight 3-pointers in the first quarter and had nine points, while Quincy Efurd scored three, Tiefel two and Morgan Winesburg one.

Alma 53, Siloam Springs 49 (OT)

Alma^15^11^5^14^8^--^53

Siloam Springs^19^12^4^10^4^--^49

Alma: Mann 18, Mata 15, McGhee 11, Kelley 5, Carmack 4.

Siloam Springs: Moorman 18, Harried 16, Hevener 9, Efurd 3, Tiefel 2, Winesburg 1.

Up next

The Lady Panthers host league-leading Greenwood on Tuesday before playing at Little Rock Christian on Friday.

