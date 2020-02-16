The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys picked up a 47-14 nonconference win Thursday against Arts Academy at Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers (10-9) led 14-4 after the first quarter and 29-11 at halftime. Siloam Springs extended its lead to 45-14 going into the fourth quarter.

Dalton Newman led the Panthers with 17 points, while Nathan Vachon had seven, Levi Fox five, Jaxson Spence and Wilson Cunningham each with four, Malachi Watkins three, Gabe Cruz, Marcus Molina and Blake Mathias each with two and Sam Herndon one.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls shook off their loss on Monday with a 42-6 win against Arts Academy on Thursday.

The Lady Panthers (17-4) led 18-0 after the first quarter and 35-2 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 38-2 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Cailee Johnson and Sophie Stephenson each had seven points to lead Siloam Springs, while Brooke Ross and Faith Ellis each had six, Rachel Rine five, Audrey Sears four, Mimo Jacklik three and Brooke Smith and Anna Wleklinski each with two.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys were defeated by Bentonville Fulbright 47-15 on Thursday night. The Panthers dropped to 9-7 overall with the loss.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls were defeated 26-19 by Bentonville Fulbright on Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers (5-11) trailed 7-6 after the first quarter and 13-12 at halftime but rallied to take a 19-18 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Lady Timberwolves outscored the Lady Panthers 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

Chaney Stanaland led the Lady Panthers with nine points, while Isabela Anglin-Rovira had six and Ellen Slater four.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys ended their season Thursday night with a 39-26 loss at Bentonville Fulbright.

The Timberwolves led 10-4 after the first quarter and 21-11 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled within 25-19 going into the fourth quarter.

Gio Flores led the Panthers with 14 points, while Jackson Still had eight and Brayden Snyder, Mikey McKinley and Darian Caldwell each with two.

Siloam Springs won the B game 19-14. Snyder led with eight points, while Kimber Haggard had six, Landon Fain three and Adian Gayer two.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls dropped a 30-29 loss to Bentonville Fulbright on Thursday night.

The Lady Panthers led 8-5 after the first quarter but trailed 14-13 at halftime. Fulbright extended its lead to 23-21 going into the fourth quarter.

Jaylin Harried led Siloam Springs with 12 points, while Aveary Speed had eight, Abgail Herndon five and Ruth Hansen four.

Siloam Springs ends its season with a record of 5-12 overall.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams are back in action at home Monday against Fayetteville Purple.

The eighth-grade teams will be competing in the I-49 Basketball Challenge in Rogers on Tuesday.

The eighth-grade girls play the Rogers Lingle Lions at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Rogers Elmwood Middle School.

The eighth-grade boys play at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at Rogers Kirksey Middle School against the winner of Monday's game between Springdale Lakeside and Rogers Oakdale.

Sports on 02/16/2020