Joe "Jake" L. Barnes Jr.

Joe "Jake" L. Barnes Jr., 83, of Colcord, Oklahoma, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

Jake was born on November 29, 1936, a son of Joe. L. Barnes Sr. and Golda Moore Barnes. He married Donnis L. Kustanborter on May 27, 1971, in Siloam Springs. Jake worked for Franklin Electric for 36 years as the Supervisor of Transportation. He also worked with his father-in-law in the construction business and for the Colcord Public Schools doing maintenance and construction. He enjoyed woodworking and was known for being a master hunter and fisherman, teaching many how to hunt. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Colcord. Jake was a dedicated family man dearly loving his wife and children. He was a strong man, having fought cancer for 28 years.

He is survived by his wife, Donnis Barnes of the home; one son, Tim Barnes of Neosho, Missouri; three daughters, Perri Jackson of Siloam Springs, Shawna Barnes of Siloam Springs, and Sheena Westfall of Alma, Arkansas; three brothers, Juan Barnes of Colcord, Gary Barnes of Gentry and Doyle Barnes of Siloam Springs; three sisters, Wilene Washington of Cincinnati, Arkansas, Carol Trammell of Garfield, Arkansas and Trecia Slaughter of Weddington, Arkansas; sister-in-law, Sharon Barnes of Cincinnati, Arkansas; 10 grandchildren, Wake Gregory, Emily Gregory, Jake Westfall, Avery Westfall, Ashley Long, Jordan Jackson, Kaci Pak, Tyler Barnes, Chase Barnes and Tanner Barnes; 10 great-grandchildren; along with many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, and one brother, Sam Barnes.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign our online register book please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

A Celebration of Life drop in will he held Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Cincinnati Fire Department. All family and friends welcome.

Frances N. Stout

Frances N. Stout, 90-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on February 12, 2020, at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. She was born on September 9, 1929, to Oliver Newton and Miriam Hammel Newton in Stuttgart, Arkansas.

Frances graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1948. She married Ross Stout on February 13, 1949, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Married for 64 years, Mom is now celebrating their 71st anniversary in Heaven with Dad. Frances worked for Prudential Insurance in Springdale, before moving back to Siloam Springs in 1972 and working for Cox Cable. She was very active in Jaycettes while living in Springdale, and the Women's Golf Association of Dawn Hill, the Siloam Springs Hospital Auxiliary and enjoyed Contract Bridge with longtime friends.

One of Frances' passions in the last few years has been to share the love of Jesus Christ through her participation in the Heart of the Ozarks Emmaus Group. She was also a member of the First Christian Church of Siloam Springs. Frances and Ross were honored by the Charles H. Stout Foundation through the Ross and Fran endowed Scholarship for Nursing at John Brown University.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Stout; three brothers, O.R. Newton, Calvin Newton, and Wesley Newton; and two sisters, Virginia Birley and Rose Townes.

She is survived by son, Michael Stout and wife Connie of Cotter, Arkansas; daughter, Donna Hillard and husband Randy of Ozark, Arkansas; son, Charlie Stout and wife Tammy of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Frances was beloved "Mimi" to five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at First Christian Church, Siloam Springs, with Pastor Joel Rutherford officiating. Visitation was from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Christian Church. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs, at a later date.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 1405 W. Jefferson, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. Arrangements are by Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs.

Steven Wayne Williams

Steven Wayne Williams, 62, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Feb. 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock, Ark.

He was born Sept. 23, 1957, in Downey, Calif., to Silas "Jeff" and Mary Lou Madden-Williams. On Sept. 27, 1975, he married Mary Lois Browning in Las Vegas, Nev.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Mary Browning-Williams, in 2019; and his parents.

He is survived by his son, Jeff Williams and wife, Kristin of Ward, Ark.; four brothers, Kevin Williams and wife Jackie of Siloam Springs, Tyrone Williams and wife Fran of Palmdale, Calif., Terry Williams and wife, Stella of Palm Desert, Calif., and Bill Williams and wife Becky of Las Vegas; and two grandchildren, Rylee Williams and Logan Williams of Ward.

Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel with Pastor Wayne Thomas officiating. Burial will be held at Molly Field Cemetery of Tahlequah, Okla., under the direction of Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

