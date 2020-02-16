OKLAHOMA CITY -- The offense couldn't get going and the shots just didn't fall as the John Brown University women's basketball team suffered a 62-39 loss at No. 1 Oklahoma City on Thursday night inside Abe Lemons Arena.

Both teams had difficulty scoring the rock as the Golden Eagle (8-16, 4-11 Sooner Athletic) defense held the Stars to nearly 20 points below City's average.

City's Abby Selzer was just too much to handle inside, as she scored a game-high 19 points on 6 of 9 shooting and finished 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. She secured the double-double with 11 rebounds.

Erika Ankney was the only other player in the game in double-digit scoring, as she posted 13 on 4 of 6 shooting from the field with a couple of 3-pointers. City (24-0, 16-0) connected on only 45 percent of its chances (21 of 47) but connected on 14 of 17 chances at the line.

JBU shot 15 of 60 from the field (25 percent) and hit only six triples despite over half of its attempts from the field coming from long-range. The visitors attempted five free throws, converting three.

Freshman Tarrah Stephens handed in a nine-point effort to accompany eight rebounds, while freshman Jessica Goldman added eight.

The visitors pulled down 17 offensive boards, but was only able to produce 12 points off the second chances.

JBU was scheduled to return home to Bill George Arena for a Saturday matinee matchup with Southwestern Christian at 2 p.m. Results were not available at presstime.

John Brown remains at home this week, hosting Oklahoma Panhandle State on Thursday and Wayland Baptist on Saturday.

