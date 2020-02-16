Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Seventh-grader Caden Estacia shows school board member Grant Loyd how to shoot a bow and arrow on Thursday during a school board tour of the Siloam Springs Middle School. In addition to learning about the physical education department's new archery program and trying their hand at the sport, board members also ate lunch in the school cafeteria, heard performances from the middle school choir and band, and visited the nearly complete track facility during the tour. School board members are meeting for lunch and a tour at a different school in the district each month.
School board members visited the Siloam Springs Middle School on Thursday for lunch and a tour.
During the tour, they learned about the physical education department's new archery program and tried their hand at the sport, heard performances from the middle school choir and band, and visited the nearly complete track facility. School board members are meeting for lunch and a tour at a different school in the district each month.General News on 02/16/2020
Print Headline: School Board tours Middle School
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.