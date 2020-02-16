Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday Seventh-grader Caden Estacia shows school board member Grant Loyd how to shoot a bow and arrow on Thursday during a school board tour of the Siloam Springs Middle School. In addition to learning about the physical education department's new archery program and trying their hand at the sport, board members also ate lunch in the school cafeteria, heard performances from the middle school choir and band, and visited the nearly complete track facility during the tour. School board members are meeting for lunch and a tour at a different school in the district each month.