Refinancing two bonds will save the Siloam Springs School District $4.69 million dollars over the next 20 years.

School board members approved the final step in refunding the bonds at their meeting on Thursday. The savings are far more than the $1.8 million that financial advisor Scott Beardsley, of First Security Beardsley Public Finance, originally estimated when the district began the refinancing process in November.

The bonds, which total $39.3 million and $17 million, were both issued in 2009 to finance the construction of the new high school and were refinanced for a better interest rate in 2012, Superintendent Jody Wiggins said in November.

Interest rates dropped to historic lows the week of Feb. 4, when the bonds went out to bid, as well as the week before, according to Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

A total of seven banks bid on the bonds and Wells Fargo Bank submitted the low bid of 2.197 percent interest, according to loan documents. Most of the savings -- a total of $2.5 million -- will be realized during the first year with the rest of the saving spread out over the next 19 years, Wiggins said. This means the district will make one small bond payment this year instead of three large payments, said chief financial officer Terry Raskiewicz.

The new interest rate will cost the district 8.33 percent less in payments over the life of the loan than the 2012 interest rate, Wiggins said.

"We will save $2,158,063 this current school year, next year, $341,000 and then so on and so forth," he said. "For the next 18 years it ranges anywhere from $107,000 to $137,000 each year that we would have had to pay on bond payment that now we don't have to pay. So that money that I mentioned earlier, it is not like somebody is writing a check for that, it is actually saving us, it's like refinancing your house, our payments are going down."

School board member also voted on Thursday to update their contract to employ First Security Beardsley Public Finance as the district's financial advisor for the next three years. The school district is required to employ someone to represent it in financial matters and bonds and the district has been with Beardsley for quite a while, Wiggins said. The agency does not charge the district for the service unless the district does business with them, he said.

"They have been very good to work with and very helpful with our investments," said school board president Brian Lamb. "We have a great working relationship with them and appreciate what they do."

