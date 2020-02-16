The Siloam Springs girls basketball team earned their second 5A-West Conference win of the season Friday by spoiling Greenbrier's homecoming with a 41-38 victory.

Siloam Springs led 18-13 after the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime.

5A-West Conference basketball standings Girls^Overall^Conf. Team^W-L^W-L Vilonia^21-2^9-1 Greenwood^18-5^8-2 LR Christian^18-4^8-2 Alma^13-10^5-5 Beebe^12-10^5-5 Siloam Springs^8-14^2-8 Russellville^7-14^2-8 Greenbrier^7-15^1-9 Last week’s results February 11 Alma 53, Siloam Springs 49 (OT) Vilonia 73, Beebe 55 LR Christian 63, Greenbrier 48 Greenwood 80, Russellville 39 February 14 Siloam Springs 41, Greenbrier 38 LR Christian 67, Alma 42 Beebe 58, Russellville 45 Vilonia 62, Greenwood 60 This week’s games February 18 Greenwood at Siloam Springs Alma at Russellville LR Christian at Beebe Vilonia at Greenbrier February 21 Siloam Springs at LR Christian Beebe at Greenwood Greenbrier at Alma Russellville at Vilonia 5A-West Conference basketball standings Boys^Overall^Conf. Team^W-L^W-L Russellville^20-4^10-0 LR Christian^13-8^7-3 Vilonia^18-5^7-3 Alma^13-10^5-5 Beebe^10-12^5-5 Greenbrier^7-15^3-7 Siloam Springs^12-9^3-7 Greenwood^3-20^0-10 Last week’s results February 11 Alma 50, Siloam Springs 49 Vilonia 51, Beebe 49 LR Christian 78, Greenbrier 51 Russellville 62, Greenwood 31 February 14 Greenbrier 55, Siloam Springs 49 LR Christian 66, Alma 51 Russellville 69, Beebe 40 Vilonia 62, Greenwood 51 This week’s games February 18 Greenwood at Siloam Springs Alma at Russellville LR Christian at Beebe Vilonia at Greenbrier February 21 Siloam Springs at LR Christian Beebe at Greenwood Greenbrier at Alma Russellville at Vilonia

Siloam Springs extended its lead to 35-25 going into the fourth quarter before holding off a Greenbrier rally.

Sydney Moorman led Siloam Springs (8-14, 2-8) with 11 points, while Jael Harried had 10, Mia Hevener six, Brooke Henderson and Morgan Winesburg each with four and Quincy Efurd and Alexsis Fortner each with three.

Boys

Greenbrier 55, Siloam Springs 49

Greenbrier's boys shot out to a 16-1 lead after the first quarter and held off a Siloam Springs rally in the second half to hang on for the 55-49 victory.

It was Siloam Springs' fifth straight loss.

Greenbrier led 16-1 after the first and 30-17 at halftime. Greenbrier carried a 40-27 lead going into the fourth quarter, where Siloam Springs was able to cut the deficit down to three.

Thad Wright led Siloam Springs (12-9, 3-7) with 12 points, while Evan Sauer had 11, Josh Stewart 10, Landon Ward and Carter Winesburg each with five, Jackson Ford four and Drew Vachon two.

Sports on 02/16/2020