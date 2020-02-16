The Siloam Springs girls basketball team earned their second 5A-West Conference win of the season Friday by spoiling Greenbrier's homecoming with a 41-38 victory.
Siloam Springs led 18-13 after the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime.
5A-West Conference basketball standings
Girls^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Vilonia^21-2^9-1
Greenwood^18-5^8-2
LR Christian^18-4^8-2
Alma^13-10^5-5
Beebe^12-10^5-5
Siloam Springs^8-14^2-8
Russellville^7-14^2-8
Greenbrier^7-15^1-9
Last week’s results
February 11
Alma 53, Siloam Springs 49 (OT)
Vilonia 73, Beebe 55
LR Christian 63, Greenbrier 48
Greenwood 80, Russellville 39
February 14
Siloam Springs 41, Greenbrier 38
LR Christian 67, Alma 42
Beebe 58, Russellville 45
Vilonia 62, Greenwood 60
This week’s games
February 18
Greenwood at Siloam Springs
Alma at Russellville
LR Christian at Beebe
Vilonia at Greenbrier
February 21
Siloam Springs at LR Christian
Beebe at Greenwood
Greenbrier at Alma
Russellville at Vilonia
5A-West Conference basketball standings
Boys^Overall^Conf.
Team^W-L^W-L
Russellville^20-4^10-0
LR Christian^13-8^7-3
Vilonia^18-5^7-3
Alma^13-10^5-5
Beebe^10-12^5-5
Greenbrier^7-15^3-7
Siloam Springs^12-9^3-7
Greenwood^3-20^0-10
Last week’s results
February 11
Alma 50, Siloam Springs 49
Vilonia 51, Beebe 49
LR Christian 78, Greenbrier 51
Russellville 62, Greenwood 31
February 14
Greenbrier 55, Siloam Springs 49
LR Christian 66, Alma 51
Russellville 69, Beebe 40
Vilonia 62, Greenwood 51
This week’s games
February 18
Greenwood at Siloam Springs
Alma at Russellville
LR Christian at Beebe
Vilonia at Greenbrier
February 21
Siloam Springs at LR Christian
Beebe at Greenwood
Greenbrier at Alma
Russellville at Vilonia
Siloam Springs extended its lead to 35-25 going into the fourth quarter before holding off a Greenbrier rally.
Sydney Moorman led Siloam Springs (8-14, 2-8) with 11 points, while Jael Harried had 10, Mia Hevener six, Brooke Henderson and Morgan Winesburg each with four and Quincy Efurd and Alexsis Fortner each with three.
Boys
Greenbrier 55, Siloam Springs 49
Greenbrier's boys shot out to a 16-1 lead after the first quarter and held off a Siloam Springs rally in the second half to hang on for the 55-49 victory.
It was Siloam Springs' fifth straight loss.
Greenbrier led 16-1 after the first and 30-17 at halftime. Greenbrier carried a 40-27 lead going into the fourth quarter, where Siloam Springs was able to cut the deficit down to three.
Thad Wright led Siloam Springs (12-9, 3-7) with 12 points, while Evan Sauer had 11, Josh Stewart 10, Landon Ward and Carter Winesburg each with five, Jackson Ford four and Drew Vachon two.Sports on 02/16/2020
Print Headline: Siloam Springs girls spoil Greenbrier's homecoming