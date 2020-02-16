Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Siloam Springs girls spoil Greenbrier's homecoming by Staff Reports | February 16, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team earned their second 5A-West Conference win of the season Friday by spoiling Greenbrier's homecoming with a 41-38 victory.

Siloam Springs led 18-13 after the first quarter and 27-20 at halftime.

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Girls^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Vilonia^21-2^9-1

Greenwood^18-5^8-2

LR Christian^18-4^8-2

Alma^13-10^5-5

Beebe^12-10^5-5

Siloam Springs^8-14^2-8

Russellville^7-14^2-8

Greenbrier^7-15^1-9

Last week’s results

February 11

Alma 53, Siloam Springs 49 (OT)

Vilonia 73, Beebe 55

LR Christian 63, Greenbrier 48

Greenwood 80, Russellville 39

February 14

Siloam Springs 41, Greenbrier 38

LR Christian 67, Alma 42

Beebe 58, Russellville 45

Vilonia 62, Greenwood 60

This week’s games

February 18

Greenwood at Siloam Springs

Alma at Russellville

LR Christian at Beebe

Vilonia at Greenbrier

February 21

Siloam Springs at LR Christian

Beebe at Greenwood

Greenbrier at Alma

Russellville at Vilonia

5A-West Conference basketball standings

Boys^Overall^Conf.

Team^W-L^W-L

Russellville^20-4^10-0

LR Christian^13-8^7-3

Vilonia^18-5^7-3

Alma^13-10^5-5

Beebe^10-12^5-5

Greenbrier^7-15^3-7

Siloam Springs^12-9^3-7

Greenwood^3-20^0-10

Last week’s results

February 11

Alma 50, Siloam Springs 49

Vilonia 51, Beebe 49

LR Christian 78, Greenbrier 51

Russellville 62, Greenwood 31

February 14

Greenbrier 55, Siloam Springs 49

LR Christian 66, Alma 51

Russellville 69, Beebe 40

Vilonia 62, Greenwood 51

This week’s games

February 18

Greenwood at Siloam Springs

Alma at Russellville

LR Christian at Beebe

Vilonia at Greenbrier

February 21

Siloam Springs at LR Christian

Beebe at Greenwood

Greenbrier at Alma

Russellville at Vilonia

Siloam Springs extended its lead to 35-25 going into the fourth quarter before holding off a Greenbrier rally.

Sydney Moorman led Siloam Springs (8-14, 2-8) with 11 points, while Jael Harried had 10, Mia Hevener six, Brooke Henderson and Morgan Winesburg each with four and Quincy Efurd and Alexsis Fortner each with three.

Boys

Greenbrier 55, Siloam Springs 49

Greenbrier's boys shot out to a 16-1 lead after the first quarter and held off a Siloam Springs rally in the second half to hang on for the 55-49 victory.

It was Siloam Springs' fifth straight loss.

Greenbrier led 16-1 after the first and 30-17 at halftime. Greenbrier carried a 40-27 lead going into the fourth quarter, where Siloam Springs was able to cut the deficit down to three.

Thad Wright led Siloam Springs (12-9, 3-7) with 12 points, while Evan Sauer had 11, Josh Stewart 10, Landon Ward and Carter Winesburg each with five, Jackson Ford four and Drew Vachon two.

Sports on 02/16/2020

Print Headline: Siloam Springs girls spoil Greenbrier's homecoming

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT