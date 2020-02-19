Arrhythmia poses health risks, but keeping your heart beating in time can help you avoid them. Your heartbeat is controlled by electrical impulses that run through your heart. If those impulses become too fast, too slow or unstable, it can cause arrhythmia -- an irregular heartbeat.

Arrhythmia can cause many health problems if left untreated. If your heart does not beat properly, it may not pump blood completely out of your heart and through the rest of your body the way it should. This can affect other organs, including the lungs and brain, that need blood to survive. Untreated arrhythmia may lead to organ failure, heart failure or stroke.

Some common types of arrhythmia are:

• Atrial fibrillation, or aFib, is an irregular heartbeat caused by erratic contractions in the heart's upper chambers. AFib can make you five times more likely to have a stroke, according to the National Stroke Association.

• Bradycardia occurs when the heart beats slower than 60 beats per minute.

• Tachycardia happens when the heart beats more than 100 beats per minute.

Help your heart

Here's what you can do to help lower your risk for high blood pressure or heart disease, which may lead to arrhythmia:

• Eat a heart-healthy diet and lose weight if you are overweight.

• Exercise regularly. The AHA recommends 150 minutes of cardiovascular exercises per week, which works out to just over 20 minutes per day.

• Maintain healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Aim for a blood pressure of 120/80 or lower, HDL cholesterol levels over 40 and LDL cholesterol levels under 200.

• Quit smoking and avoid secondhand smoke.

Often, arrhythmia is mild and does not need to be treated, according to the American Heart Association. However, if you ever feel like your heartbeat is irregular or you experience a fluttering in your neck or chest, talk with your healthcare provider. He or she may want you to undergo a medical test called an electrocardiogram to check for arrhythmia and determine if treatment with medication, a pacemaker or surgery is necessary.

First-rate heart

Each person's heart rate is different, but a normal resting heart rate is between 60 and 100 beats per minute, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). Your resting heart rate reflects how quickly your heart beats while you are sitting or lying down, not ill, and calm and relaxed.

However, a heart rate under 60 does not necessarily signify a medical problem. A lower heart rate could indicate that your heart does not have to work as hard to maintain a steady beat, according to the AHA. If you are very athletic, your heart rate may be as low as 40. Caffeine, certain medications, air temperature, body position and emotions can also affect heart rate.

To measure your heart rate, find your pulse and count the number of beats you feel in 60 seconds.

