Ballet Magnificat! will be performing "Deliver Us" at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Gravette High School.

Ballet Magnificat! is Christian company based in Jackson, Miss., that performs all over the world. Siloam Springs native Taylor Stewart is a member of the company and will be performing on Sunday evening.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.balletmagnificat.com.

