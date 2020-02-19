Ballet Magnificat! will be performing "Deliver Us" at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23 at Gravette High School.
Ballet Magnificat! is Christian company based in Jackson, Miss., that performs all over the world. Siloam Springs native Taylor Stewart is a member of the company and will be performing on Sunday evening.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.balletmagnificat.com.General News on 02/19/2020
Print Headline: Ballet Magnificat! to perform in Gravette
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.