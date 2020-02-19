The Siloam Springs boys swim team placed second overall Friday and Saturday at the 5A-West Conference swim and dive meet held in Russellville.

The Panthers finished with 398 points behind Russellville's team score of 498. Little Rock Christian finished with 215, followed by Vilonia 202 and Alma 31.

Highlighting the boys performances were first place finishes by Owen Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle, Malachi Becan in the 50 freestyle and Harrison Losh in the 1-meter diving.

The Siloam Springs girls finished fourth with 305 points behind Russellville 482, Little Rock Christian 466 and Vilonia 307.

First place finishes for the Lady Panthers included Kate Gryder in the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle and Jordan Rush in the 1-meter diving.

The state diving meet will be held on Feb. 28 in Russellville, followed by the state swim meet on Feb. 29.

5A-West Conference Meet

Women

Team^Points

1. Russellville^482

2. LR Christian^466

3. Vilonia^307

4. Siloam Springs^305

1-meter diving^Points

1. Jordan Rush, 241.60

200 medley relay^Time

3. Rachel Luker^2:29.29

Jordan Rush

Emelyn Chavez

Naomi Boyd

200 freestyle^Time

6. Erica Lescard^2:44.38

7. Edith Balderrama^2:52.80

8. Brinley Huebert^2:58.46

200 individual medley^Time

1. Kate Gryder^2:33.59

50 freestyle^Time

8. Rachel Luker^31.95

9. Emelyn Chavez^32.33

13. Bianca Underwood^37.03

100 butterfly^Time

5. Erica Lescard^1:35.07

100 freestyle^Time

1. Kate Gryder^1:01.17

11. Naomi Boyd^1:26.61

200 freestyle relay^Time

4. Erica Lescard^2:04.04

Emelyn Chavez

Rachel Luker

Kate Gryder

100 backstroke^Time

4. Rachel Luker^1:19.20

7. Naomi Boyd^1:27.95

9. Edith Balderrama^1:39.86

100 breaststroke^Time

4. Jordan Rush, 1:29.90

7. Emelyn Chavez, 1:36.00

11. Brinley Huebert, 1:46.22

400 freestyle relay^Time

4. Erica Lescard^4:59.00

Edith Balderrama

Jordan Rush

Kate Gryder

Men

Team^Points

1. Russellville^498

2. Siloam Springs^398

3. LR Christian^215

4. Vilonia^202

5. Alma^31

1-meter diving^Points

1. Harrison Losh^265.10

3. Blaise Becan^242.4

200 medley relay^Time

3. Will Gryder^2:02.53

Ben Haak

Javier Chavez

Matt Hargett

200-yard freestyle^Time

1. Owen Thomas^1:57.76

6. Gabe Fox^2:34.59

7. Liam Scott^2:36.38

200 individual medley^Time

2. Javier Chavez^2:28.28

3. Ben Haak^2:30.31

7. Matt Hargett^2:54.87

50 freestyle^Time

1. Malachi Becan^24.20

3. Will Gryder^25.00

9. Ethan Sligar^31.13

100 butterfly^Time

4. Javier Chavez^1:03.53

100 freestyle^Time

2. Owen Thomas^53.85

3. Malachi Becan^56.26

10. Ethan Sliger^1:12.21

500 freestyle^Time

4. Gabe Fox^6:41.54

200 Freestyle relay^Time

2. Owen Thomas^1:41.82

Ben Haak

Javier Chavez

Malachi Becan

100 backstroke^Time

2. Will Gryder^1:06.70

6. Liam Scott^1:22.14

100 breaststroke^Time

3. Ben Haak^1:19.66

8. Matt Hargett^1:37.85

400 freestyle relay^Time

2. Will Gryder^3:53.23

Gabe Fox

Owen Thomas

Malachi Becan

