Marc Hayot/Herald Leader Citizens make their way to their seats to listen to city directors Bob Coleman, Mindy Hunt, Lesa Rissler, Marla Sappington, Carol Smiley and State Representative Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87) speak at an informal meeting held at the library on Feb. 15.

Four city board members held an informal meeting at the Siloam Springs Public Library on Saturday morning to hear what the citizens of Siloam Springs have to say.

City board members Bob Coleman, Mindy Hunt, Lesa Rissler, Marla Sappington and Carol Smiley, along with state Rep. Robin Lundstrum (R-District 87), met with residents to hear any concerns or ideas they may have but may feel intimidated to address their concerns at a regular board meeting, Rissler said.

"We feel like it's the citizens that need to tell us what needs to go in the city," said Sappington. "And we want to hear your voice."

Approximately 40 people attended the meeting, according to Rissler. Among the issues discussed were drunk drivers who leave the casino and speed down West Tulsa Street; the concept of using Facebook to connect with local residents; the beautification of East Main Street; and the need for a barrier around the water feature at the Welcome to Siloam Springs sign at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 East and East Main Street.

During the meeting, Rissler also explained Siloam Springs' form of government -- the city administrator form -- and how it works. She said hiring an administrator to run the city enables the board to select someone who has the skills and qualifications to run the city efficiently and effectively. Rissler said in a mayoral form of government, anyone can run for mayor whether they are qualified to run a city or not.

In this form of government the mayor presides at all board meetings and is recognized as the head of the city for ceremonial purposes as well as signing contracts, bonds and other official city documents, Rissler said.

Rissler said she plans to hold these meetings quarterly and the next one will be on May 2. She encouraged citizens to contact her or any other board member if they have any concerns.

