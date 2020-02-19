A column by Maylon Rice, titled "Race for new Benton County judge draws two," in the Jan. 29 issue of the Herald-Leader incorrectly states that Judge Thomas Smith is retiring from the Siloam Springs District Court. In fact, Judge Stephen Thomas is retiring from the Siloam Springs District Court. Judge Thomas E. Smith is an incumbent running unopposed for a six-year term as judge of Benton County Circuit Court Division 3. The newspaper apologizes for the error.General News on 02/19/2020
Print Headline: Correction
