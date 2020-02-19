50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

Phil Phillips was employed as football coach for Siloam Springs. Phillips, a native of Northwest Arkansas, attended schools in Springdale. He graduated from Arkansas Tech in Russellville and earned a Master's degree in physical education from the University of Arkansas.

Coach Phillips was active in the athletic program at Springdale and Arkansas Tech and had an outstanding record as a football player. He had four years' experience at Huntsville, Ark., where he was head football coach and athletic director. He developed a strong program with his football team becoming a power in one Double A Division.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

John Brown University honored one of the finest scholar-athletes to ever grace its campus. Lady Eagles' all-time leading scorer Holly Robason, a 1991 graduate of JBU, was scheduled to have her uniform number 10 retired in a ceremony during JBU's final home basketball contest against Southern Arkansas University.

Robason, a 1987 graduate of Siloam Springs High School, finished her four years for the Lady Eagles as the team's career leader in several categories. She set school marks in total points for a career with 1,673, total assists in her career with 411, total steals with 211 and total field goals made with 670. She also held the single-season record of made 3-point shots with 55 and the career maker for 3-pointers with 98.

While her contributions on the basketball floor were remarkable, Robason also excelled in the classroom. In 1991 she was the top Scholar-Athlete in the state of Arkansas with a grade point average of 3.925 while studying accounting.

She earned national recognition as well. Three times she was named NCCAA All-American, twice an NCCAA All-American Scholar-Athlete and in 1991 she was named an NAIA Academic All-American. In addition, Robason was honored as the JBU Female Athlete of the Year in both 1990 and 1991. She was also an all-conference selection three years and the team MVP twice. In 1991 she was named to the NAIA All-District 17 team.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

Luke Macfarlan won first place at the American Legion Oratorical Constitutional Speech Contest held over the weekend in Little Rock. Macfarlan won cash and scholarships totaling $3,500 and an all-expense paid trip to Indianapolis to compete in the national contest in April. Macfarlan, 15, son of Kevin and Laura Macfarlan of Siloam Springs, served as senior patrol leader of Boy Scout Troop No. 84 and vice president of the Christian Home Educators of Siloam Springs' high school board.

Community on 02/19/2020