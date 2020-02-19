Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown freshman Jessica Goldman, No. 3, blocks the shot of Southwestern Christian's Tresha Yager as JBU's Haley James (left) and SCU's Haley Clarke look on during Saturday's game at Bill George Arena.

The third quarter proved to be John Brown's undoing Saturday afternoon against Southwestern Christian.

Trailing 26-24 at halftime, John Brown dug itself a 16-point hole in the third quarter and was unable claw all the way back in a 65-61 loss at Bill George Arena.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL ^W-L^W-L Oklahoma City^16-0^25-0 Wayland Baptist^14-1^23-2 Science and Arts^11-5^17-8 Mid-America Christian^10-6^18-8 Southwestern Christian^9-7^17-7 Texas Wesleyan^8-8^13-10 SW Assemblies of God^6-10^11-12 Langston^6-10^10-12 John Brown^4-12^8-17 Central Christian^3-12^7-17 Panhandle State^0-16^5-20 Last week February 13 Oklahoma City 62, John Brown 39 Southwestern Assemblies of God 76, Mid-America Christian 74 Wayland Baptist 114, Central Christian 63 Science and Arts 65, Texas Wesleyan 60 Langston 85, Panhandle State 75 February 15 Southwestern Christian 65, John Brown 61 Oklahoma City 73, Bacone 34 Science and Arts 76, Southwestern Assemblies of God 67 Wayland Baptist 108, Langston 53 Mid-America Christian 83, Texas Wesleyan 77 Central Christian 77, Panhandle State 71 This week Tuesday’s games Wayland Baptist at Panhandle State (n) Thursday’s games Panhandle State at John Brown Southwestern Christian at Science and Arts Oklahoma City at Mid-America Christian Texas Wesleyan at Central Christian Southwestern Assemblies of God at Langston Wayland Baptist at Bacone Saturday’s games Wayland Baptist at John Brown Mid-America Christian at Southwestern Christian Science and Arts at Oklahoma City Southwestern Assemblies of God at Central Christian Panhandle State at Bacone Texas Wesleyan at Langston

The downward spiral started in the second quarter, according to JBU coach Jeff Soderquist.

JBU (8-17, 4-12) led 19-12 before going cold offensively as Southwestern Christian closed on a 14-5 run to take a two-point lead at halftime.

"We held them to 16 points in the second quarter, but we went a long time without scoring and I thought we played out in front of their defense," Soderquist said. "We weren't attacking. We missed some shots around the basket. We could have had a lead going into halftime. Then, as you said, in the third quarter we dug ourselves that hole and we had to fight back."

Southwestern Christian (17-7, 9-7) went on a 21-7 run to open the third quarter, including nine points from Thamires Andrade, who finished with a monster game of 24 points and 17 rebounds.

"We just kind of went to our spread 50 offense and our little girl from Rio (de Janiero, Brazil) go to work and try to find people," said SCU coach Mark Arthur. "She's hard to stop and stay in front of."

John Brown answered with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 47-40 entering the fourth quarter and the Golden Eagles cut it to 54-50 with 5:48 left in the fourth after a three-point play by Taylor Fergen.

SCU got the lead back up to 61-53, but back to back scores from Tarrah Stephens made it 61-57 with 1:04 remaining.

Southwestern Christian built its lead back up to 64-57 when Ally Teague was fouled with 3.5 seconds left, but the game was far from over.

SCU's McKenna Morley was hit with an intentional foul, giving JBU the two foul shots for Teague and possession of the ball. Arthur protested the play and was also hit with a technical foul, giving JBU two additional foul shots and a potential of seven-point possession.

However, Teague only hit 1 of 2 at the line and Maddie Altman only hit one of the technicals, leaving JBU behind 64-59 on the inbound. Taylor Fergen was fouled on a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left, and she hit the first of two free throws before intentionally missing the third to try and give JBU one last desperation tip.

With no time running off the clock, SCU's Kylee Vestal was fouled with 0.4 left and she hit a free throw to set the final score.

"Just got a little crazy, and I don't think the girls meant to," Arthur said. "I don't think it was anything intentional. Just the way the game goes, lost our heads a little bit. But to win here is always tough. I know they're not having a great season, but Jeff always gets them ready to play. It's always a tough place to come into."

Southwestern Christian 65, John Brown 61

Southwestern Christian^10^16^21^18^--^65

John Brown^11^13^16^21^--^61

Southwestern Christian (17-7, 9-7): Andrade 24, Vestal 16, Janz 11, Morley 3, Clarke 3, Yager 2, Mays 2, Wade 2, Bettis 2.

John Brown (8-17, 4-12): Stephens 16, Fergen 15, James 9, Teague 6, Goldman 5, Williams 4, Martin 3, Altman 3.

