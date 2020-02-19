PITTSBURG, Kan. -- The John Brown University track and field team finished its inaugural indoor season by competing at the Pittsburg State Gorilla Classic on Feb. 14-15 inside the Robert W. Plaster Center.

Sophomore Allika Pearson headlined the weekend efforts by setting a new personal record in the mile with a time of 5 minutes, 20 seconds, but fell just four seconds shy of an NAIA B standard, and finished 22nd overall. Pearson will, however, compete in the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Championships in the 5,000 meters, set to take place in Brookings, S.D., on March 5-7.

In relays, the quartet of Chandler Stewart, Nate Wertjes, Ryan Knight and Drew Birnbaum saw their first action of the season in the 4x400 and 4x800 events. In the 4x400, the four totaled a time of 3:41 to claim 37th place and an 8:40 time in the 4x800 landed the group eighth.

Three more personal improvements came on the women's side, led by junior Sarah Larson's 19:26 time in the 5,000, besting her previous mark by 22 seconds to finish in 30th. Freshman Cecile Bowen crossed the line in the 60-meter hurdles at 10.05, shaving off .3 seconds from the previous meet at Missouri Southern State.

Pearson, Taylor Stone, Sarah Ladehoff and Molly Brownell took part in the distance medley relay for the first time, finishing in 34th place at a time of 4:32.

John Brown will now turn towards the outdoor season, which is currently set to kick off on March 14 at the Central Arkansas Spring Opener in Conway at the Stephens Soccer/Track Complex.

