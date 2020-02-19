Photo submitted RSF Aero Cumberland, owned by Lexi Lane of Siloam Springs, captured Purebred Division Senior Heifer Calf Champion in the National Shorthorn Show at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Feb. 2.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- RSF Aero Cumberland, owned by Lexi Lane of Siloam Springs, captured Purebred Division Senior Heifer Calf Champion in the National Shorthorn Show at the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Feb. 2.

The 2020 show is hosting exhibitors from across North and South America competing for awards and over $2,500 in division premiums, according to a press release.

Of the nearly 35,000 entries at the nation's longest-running livestock show, the open division provides stockmen from across the nation with the opportunity to present their livestock on a truly international stage, as entries represented the United States, six Canadian provinces, Mexico and Venezuela.

"The Stock Show has become a gathering place for the finest livestock in the world," said Stock Show President and General Manager Brad Barnes. "We are committed to seeing that grow and providing a one-of-a-kind experience to our exhibitors when it comes to quality competition and pure Texas hospitality."

Livestock sales during the Show are also an important aspect of the event, with 17 auctions culminating in nearly $8.5 million in sales in 2019.

