CONWAY -- The John Brown University men's tennis team evened its record to 3-3 on the season last weekend after knocking off NCAA Division III squads University of the Ozarks (Ark.) and Hendrix (Ark.) at the Hatcher Center.

In a 9-0 sweep of Hendrix, juniors Samuel Spencer and Mitchell Berry secured a quick 8-2 victory at the second doubles slot, powering the Golden Eagles to a sweep of doubles action.

The host Warriors found no relief in singles play. Spencer took care of Micah Moore at the second slot 6-4, 6-0, before junior Cade Cox's victory at the top flight over Eric Meyne, 6-1, 6-2. Once sophomore Woody Woodring's 6-2, 6-4 win over Joseph Donaldson clinched the match for JBU, Berry, sophomore Logan Wheeler and junior Stone Swieter each clinched pro-set wins at the bottom three flights.

Ozarks posed a slight challenge, however, but despite a loss at the top doubles slot, the tandems of Spencer and Berry, followed by Woodring and Swieter posted mirror 8-4 wins at the remaining flights to give the Golden Eagles a 2-1 lead entering singles action.

Spencer and Woodring would provide dramatic victories for John Brown, with Spencer nabbing a 4-6, 6-2, 10-4 come-from-behind victory at the number two against Cole Lankford. Woodring, meanwhile, had to stave off a second set loss to pull another 10-4 win in tiebreak action after 6-4, 5-7 scores.

Berry and Wheeler combined for two more singles wins in less dramatic fashion at the four and five slots, respectively to give John Brown the 6-3 victory.

Women

The John Brown University women's tennis team suffered a pair of losses to Hendrix and the University of the Ozarks.

A pair of tiebreak losses thwarted John Brown's first victory of the season as Hendrix ran away with a 7-2 decision on Friday evening.

At the top singles' flight, sophomore Sydney Smith battled back from a 6-3 first set score to even the match with a 7-5 result in the second. The tiebreak would go to Rebecca Sherman, however, with a 10-2 tiebreak.

Sophomore Jadyn Engel suffered a similar fate in the fourth slot, dropping a 10-5 tiebreak after giving up a 6-2 advantage in the first set. Sara Hoopchuk's 6-1 second set score forced the tiebreak drama.

Freshmen Salasha McBride and Hayvnn Prude combined in doubled play for an 8-5 victory over Sarah Morris and Kashti Shah. It was the tandem's first collegiate doubles win.

Versus Ozarks, the Golden Eagles endured long rallies in singles play as two flights went to a combined 30-point tiebreaks apiece. Junior Katie Sandeno and Engel each picked up their first singles victories of the season at the third and fourth flights, respectively.

Sandeno finally ousted Lexy Corona 3-6, 6-3, 16-14 while Engel outlasted Kaitlin Gutierrez 1-6, 6-4, 16-14.

Smith improved her singles record to 3-2 this season with a 6-3, 6-1 sweep at the top flight, running past Karlee Hart with ease.

Up next

The Golden Eagles will return to the courts from Feb. 28-29 at the LSU--Alexandria tennis tournament, hosted at the LSUA Tennis Courts in Alexandria, La.

Sports on 02/19/2020