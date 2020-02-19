When I got back to the hotel room, I felt the first pangs of a sore throat. I had driven five hours to Plano, Texas, to deliver a talk on how enzyme supplements help digestion. Stupidly, I had forgotten to take along some water on the drive down. Breathing dry air during the ride dried out my throat.

I was to meet my hosts for dinner, so I ordered a cold beer to help soothe the irritation. But I also conversed quite a bit during the dining which did not help the situation. I proceeded to the venue and talked for almost two hours, followed by another 30 minutes of answering questions. I noticed my voice breaking up during the last minutes of the meeting, but I got through it.

So, here I was in an arid hotel room hoping to stave off the consequences of inflamed throat tissues. I showered so as to humidify the room. I drank a cup of decaf coffee, hoping the warmth would wash away any bacteria. But I knew I would snore during the night. Open mouth breathing would only make things worse. Dry tissue surfaces are bacteria's wonderland for breeding and multiplying.

Sure enough, the morning came and my throat was raw. Best I could hope for was to minimize the damage to just a sore throat. But I knew from past experience that could be too much to hope for. The drive home was in cold, rainy weather with some snow, so the heater was on, keeping the air bone dry. I did take along a water bottle this time, though the increased water intake resulted in more stops for bathroom breaks. I made it home but was tired and listless. I could feel the bacterial battle raging. It did not feel good.

My attention turned to what exactly was happening inside my head. I had the flu shot several months ago, but it is not fully effective. I took my elderberry tincture just to be on the safe side. I had no aches and pains of a cold or flu, but I could feel my sinuses beginning to ache. This meant the tonsil infection was moving into the fertile bacterial feeding grounds behind the nasal passages. I thought about taking antibiotics, but decided to just wait it out. I don't like the idea of developing antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The next phase was an overly sensitive throat causing coughing spasms when I laid down. So as to get some sleep, I took an over-the-counter cough suppressant. I usually know better, but this particular time I increased the dosage. It worked great but produced the unpleasant "medicine head" feeling the next day. This causes loss of motivation and appetite.

My throat is such that I speak three octaves lower than usual. I also moan and whimper unintentionally during sleep, as the slightest breath through my mouth vibrates my swollen vocal cords. This disturbs my sleep as well as my wife's. Now I'm drowsy during the day, falling asleep at my desk, in the chair while reading, etc. I also have to convince others that I am not ill with the flu, cold, or coronavirus. Sinus infections are not contagious.

It's been over a week, and I'm finally coming out of my stupor. Just in time as I am scheduled to fly to New York City in a few days for a conference. Lucky me. Crowded planes, hotel rooms in a large city, and a conference with several hundred people attending. Wonder what bugs I'll bring home this time?

-- Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. Send comments or questions to devin.houston@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.

Editorial on 02/19/2020