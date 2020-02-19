The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls picked up a 38-33 win over Fayetteville Purple on Monday night inside Panther Activity Center.

The game was tied 6-6 after the first quarter and Siloam Springs pulled ahead 18-15 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers (18-4, 8-1 Northwest Arkansas Conference) extended that lead to 29-22 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooke Ross led the Lady Panthers with 17 points, while Mimo Jacklik had eight, Anna Wleklinski and Faith Ellis each with four, Brooke Smith and Rachel Rine each with two and Sophie Stephenson with one.

Boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys were defeated 41-31 by Fayetteville Purple.

The Bulldogs led 10-7 after the first quarter and 14-12 at halftime. Purple outscored Siloam Springs 14-4 in the third quarter to take a 28-16 lead going into the fourth.

Nate Vachon led the Panthers (10-10, 4-5) with 19 points, while Dalton Newman, Levi Fox, Malachi Watkins and Marcus Molina each had three.

Up next

The ninth-grade teams close out the regular season today at Springdale Central.

