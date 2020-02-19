Orville W. Evans

Orville W. Evans, 90, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

Orville was born on July 10, 1929, in Gravette, Arkansas, a son of Zeke Evans and Bertha Phillips Evans. Orville enlisted into the U.S. Air Force at a young age and served his country faithfully during the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, and an honorable career before retiring. After retiring from the Air Force, Orville returned to Arkansas where he served and retired from Arkansas National Guard. Orville loved to learn and was always studying. He became a Real Estate broker and worked for the Bob Knight Century 21 Real Estate Office. He was a devout student of the Bible and had been a member at the Springtown Church and later the New Life Church. He enjoyed playing Dominoes and reading. He loved his family dearly and loved to watch his grandchildren at their different events.

He is survived by his wife, Rosella Evans of the home; six sons, David Evans and wife Cheryl, their children, Tori and Logan of Grove, Oklahoma, Jerry Evans of Richardson, Texas, Larry Evans of Chickasha, Oklahoma, Mark Long and wife Donni of Miami, Oklahoma, Mike Long and wife Debbie, and Rodney Long all of Siloam Springs; one sister, Corene Reynolds of Gravette, Arkansas; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; along with a host of other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Wesley Evans and Rick Long; one brother, Donald Evans; one grandson, Derek Long; a daughter-in-law, Sandra Long; and a great-grandson, Coltrane Smith.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. at The New Life Church in Siloam Springs with Pastor Tim Estes officiating. The burial will be held at Springtown Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

PAID OBITUARY

Bobbie Dean Philpott

Bobbie Dean Philpott, 82, of Gentry, Arkansas, died February 16, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village, Bentonville, Arkansas. Bobbie was born in the Fairmount community on November 25, 1937, to Luther and Alva (Morris) Philpott. He lived all of his life in the Gentry area and married Loretta Rayner in 1957. Bobbie was a member of Gentry Masonic Lodge #222 and was a 32 degree Mason, the Scottish Rite, Gentry Order of the Eastern Star. He was a power house operator for Gates and was a member of the First Christian Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include his wife Loretta; son, Bobbie "Steve" Philpott and wife Carolyn of Gentry; daughter, Debbie Guss and husband Ronnie of Bentonville, Arkansas; three grandsons, Bobbie Glen Guss and wife Brandy, Bradley Scott Philpott, and Jason Philpott and wife Sarah; two great-granddaughters, Emma Grace and Jonna Mae; sister, Mary Sue Roberts and husband Roy of Perry, Kansas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Wasson Memorial Chapel, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery, Gentry, Arkansas. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 900 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

General News on 02/19/2020