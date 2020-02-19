Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader School board members walked around the updated track at the Siloam Springs Middle School with Superintendent Jody Wiggins during a tour on Thursday. The school district and John Brown University partnered to remodel the track facility. The track surface is complete and there are only a few pieces of the project, such as fencing and bathrooms, left to finish, Shane Patrick, director of operations, reported at Thursday's school board meeting.

The Siloam Springs School District's transportation department travels an average of 1,300 miles in a 152-square-mile area every day to deliver students safely to and from school, according to transportation director Steve Avery.

Avery gave a report about the department at Thursday's school board meeting. The district has 30 regular morning and afternoon routes, three special needs routes and three afternoon only routes, he said.

In the morning, bus drivers are responsible for picking up between 1,100 and 1,300 students, and in the afternoon they deliver 1,500 to 1,700 students, he said. Numbers are higher in the afternoon because some parents bring their children to school and depend on the transportation department to bring them home, while other students head to the Boys & Girls Club or sports practices in the afternoon, he said.

The school district purchased a gas minibus in the fall, which is being heavily utilized, Avery said. Because it is smaller, any teacher with a good driving record can use it to transport students, he said.

The transportation department also has added a step to their bus conduct policy that allows them to ban students for the rest of the year, Avery said. The extra discipline step has been incredibly helpful, he said.

Shane Patrick, director of operations for the district, commended the transportation department for their actions during severe storms on Jan. 10 when a tornado warning was issued right after school released. There were 30 school buses with children on them at the Intermediate School and Southside Elementary School when the warning was issued, Patrick said. Bus drivers made sure that students unloaded safely in the driving rain and got inside the buildings to take shelter.

Even without a tornado warning, unloading 30 buses on short notice could have been a disaster, he said.

"Everybody went above and beyond that day. ... I want to brag on our transportation department and I am very, very appreciative," Patrick said.

In other business, Patrick reported the installation of the new track surface at the Siloam Springs Middle School is complete and John Brown University students are using the facility for daily practice. Work is still underway on a few elements of the project, such as a new gate, fencing and bathrooms, he said.

The school district partnered with John Brown University to renovate the track facility around Glenn W. Black Stadium in October 2018. The university announced plans to launch an NAIA Intercollegiate men's and women's track and field program at the same time.

The renovations include rebuilding the track sub-surface and installing a higher quality running surface. The interior ends of the track are also being made more functional for field events and a steeple chase pit is being added. In addition, the west visitor stands were removed earlier this year to make more room for field events and the public restrooms in the east stands are being renovated.

Patrick also gave an update on the renovation at Northside Elementary School on Thursday. The project will convert the former 2,000-square-foot library space into an administrative office that will include an airlock front entrance, reception area and offices for the school resource officer, assistant principal, registrar and principal, as well as a conference room, work room, staff restrooms and a break room.

Patrick said the project is still on schedule to be complete and ready for move-in on the Friday before spring break.

School board members approved the 2020/2021 school calendar during the meeting. The calendar requires teachers to return to school on Thursday, Aug. 6, and students to return to school on Thursday, Aug. 13. It allows for an entire week of Thanksgiving break, from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, and for the first semester to end before the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 18.

Students will return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, and spring break is scheduled for March 22 through 26. The last day of school will be Thursday, May 27. Inclement weather makeup days are Jan. 18, Feb. 12, Feb. 15, March 19 and May 28, with several options for additional inclement weather days if needed.

The calendar was approved by both the classified and certified personnel policy committees before going before the school board.

The school board took the following additional actions:

• Approved a $3,000 contract with Aliza Jones for the creation of the state-required six-year master facilities plan.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative for providing early-childhood education for special needs children.

• Approved the renewal of assistant superintendent Amy Smith's contract.

• Accepted the retirement of Rebecca DeFreece, instructional coach, and Leslie Moore, English as a second language director.

• Approved the transfer of four children out of the Siloam Springs School District to the Springdale School District; one child to the Fayetteville School District; and one child to the Gentry School District.

General News on 02/19/2020