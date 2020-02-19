Sign in
Siloam Springs voting sites by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Early voting is underway for the March 3 preferential primary and nonpartisan general election. Below are the sites in Siloam Springs to vote, according to the Benton County Election Commission. More information is available online at vote.bentoncountyar.gov.

Siloam Springs County Clerk's Office

707 S. Lincoln

• Feb. 18-21: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Feb. 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• Feb. 24-28: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Feb. 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

• March 2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Siloam Springs Community Building

110 N. Mt. Olive St.

• Feb. 18-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Feb. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• March 2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

