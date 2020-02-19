Early voting is underway for the March 3 preferential primary and nonpartisan general election. Below are the sites in Siloam Springs to vote, according to the Benton County Election Commission. More information is available online at vote.bentoncountyar.gov.
Siloam Springs County Clerk's Office
707 S. Lincoln
• Feb. 18-21: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Feb. 22: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Feb. 24-28: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Feb. 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• March 2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Siloam Springs Community Building
110 N. Mt. Olive St.
• Feb. 18-21: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Feb. 24-28: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• March 2: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.General News on 02/19/2020
