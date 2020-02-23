The city board discussed the possibility of accepting a no-interest loan from the Illinois River Watershed Partnership (IRWP) to cover a third of the cost of improvements to the headwaters of Sager Creek during the board meeting on Tuesday.

City administrator Phillip Patterson solicited the opinion of the board on whether they would consider accepting a loan in the amount of $110,000 from the IRWP to begin upgrades to Sager Creek. The other two thirds of the cost of the proposed project would be covered by the IRWP.

Travis Chaney, a restoration specialist for the IRWP, previously gave a presentation to the board during its workshop on Feb. 4 about possibly doing an upgrade on the headwaters of Sager Creek near the city golf course. The upgrade would include clearing the creek of pollutants by building riparian buffers, planting new vegetation and planting new plugs and stakes to help stop the overflow of any water.

The project would cost $335,000, according to Chaney. The project guidelines would state the IRWP would pay $225,000, leaving the city with a cost share of $110,000. Patterson said he recently spoke to Chaney and learned about the possibility of the no-interest loan. He asked board members for their input.

Director Bob Coleman said he would not be interested in the city accepting the loan.

"I don't like spending money I don't have," Coleman said. "I would not be in favor of doing it now and paying it later because we don't know what the board is going to do later."

Director Brad Burns spoke of the need to do the project on Sager Creek and said he would vote for the loan if it came before the board.

"We've talked about Sager Creek," Burns said. "It's top five endangered. Obviously I'm passionate about it, maybe more so than most."

Directors Reid Carroll, Marla Sappington and Carol Smiley all said that they would accept the loan. Director Lesa Rissler said she would decline the loan, echoing Coleman's statements about not wanting to spend money the city doesn't have.

Director Mindy Hunt said she could vote in either direction.

"I can understand not wanting to spend the money ahead of time," Hunt said. "I also understand going ahead with the no-interest loan. That seems like a pretty good deal. I could go either way."

The board also discussed Resolution 10-20 regarding the Heritage Ranch addition on North Carl Street. The resolution was originally heard during the board meeting on Feb. 4, but was tabled by the board due to concerns of citizens who questioned whether the project should be zoned R1 large residential or R2 medium residential. The board tabled the decision so city staff would have time to research the issue.

Senior planner Ben Rhoads gave a lengthy presentation regarding the Heritage Ranch addition and said the present zoning status of R2 medium residential stands.

The directors thanked Rhoads for his diligence in researching this project, and voted to approve the addition 5-2. Directors Hunt and Sappington voted against the resolution.

Other actions taken by the board include:

• Approving a renewal of a contract to sell water to the town of Watts, Okla.

• Approving the purchase of a Case backhoe from Scott Equipment for $104,950.

• Approving the purchase of a side-load trash truck from J & R Equipment LLC of Oklahoma City for $293,633.

• Approving the purchase of a horizontal grinder from Bandit Industries Inc. for $590,001.

• Approving the purchase of a knuckle boom truck from Henard Utility Products Inc. for $148,777.

• Placing Ordinance 20-03 regarding the vacation of unnamed right-of-way and easements for the 300 block of Ark. Highway 59 N., on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 20-04 amending Chapter 22 of the business code concerning mobile food vending on its first reading.

• Approving Resolution 12-20 establishing rates for GiGi Does It All Taxi Service.

