WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Casino executives are planning to host a career fair for Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs and Cherokee Casino Grove from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The event will take place in the Qualla Ballroom inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs and is open to the public.

Become a part of our award-winning team by joining the region's entertainment and hospitality leader through numerous salary and hourly careers in gaming, security, hotel, and food and beverage departments.

Cherokee Nation Entertainment offers a comprehensive benefits package, including health, life, vision and dental insurance; a matching 401(k) plan; paid vacation and sick leave; and many other benefits.

Some available positions include players club representative, cocktail server, production cook, armed security guard, facility maintenance associate and drop count associate. A full list of open positions can be found at www.cherokeecasino.com/careers.

Cherokee Nation Entertainment is a Native American preference employer, and all applicants must be 18 years of age or older to apply.

Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is located off U.S. Highway 412 and Oklahoma Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. Cherokee Casino Grove is located north of Grove on Oklahoma Highway 59 and East 250 Road, near Tom Cat Corner and close to the popular Shangri-La Golf Club, marina and resort at Monkey Island. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call 800-754-4111.

