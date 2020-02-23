Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday A concrete mixer truck lays on its side at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 and U.S. Highway 59 after a one-vehicle accident in West Siloam Springs, Okla., on Wednesday morning. Driver Kerry Brewer, 44, of Kansas, Okla., was transported by ambulance to Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, according to Officer Randy Jackson of the West Siloam Springs Police Department. It appeared that Brewer took the turn too quickly and the top-heavy truck rolled over, Jackson said. The truck is owned by Eagle Concrete of Colcord, Okla.