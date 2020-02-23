Photo Submitted Jorge Becker, Delia Haak and Scott Richardson, who are seeking the Republican nomination for District 91 State Representative and Barbara Womack Webb, who is running for the state Supreme Court spoke at the Siloam Springs Republican Women's meeting on Monday night. Pictured are Doyle Webb (left), chairman of the Arkansas Republican Party, Womack Webb, Richardson, Becker and Haak.

Three Republican candidates running for District 91's state representative seat spoke at the Siloam Springs Republican Women's meeting on Monday.

Jorge Becker of Gravette, Delia Haak of Gentry and Scott Richardson of Bentonville, along with Barbara Womack Webb of Benton, a candidate for the Arkansas Supreme Court, spoke to an audience of around 50 people.

The meeting offered voters a chance to meet the candidates and learn about what they have to offer, according to Sharon Ghassami, president of the Siloam Springs Republican Women.

"One of the things we advocate is people voting and we want informed voters," Ghassami said. "The more candidates running that we have a chance to hear, the better and so we invite everyone."

Ghassami said that all are welcome to hear these speakers and not just members of the Republican Women.

"We are not looking for arguments about points of view, we are just searching for the truth," Ghassami said.

District 91 covers the Dawn Hill Community and rural areas around Siloam Springs, as well as the towns of Cave Springs, Centerton, Gentry and Highfill. Northwest Arkansas National Airport is also located in the district. The current state representative for District 91 is Dan Douglas, who is not seeking reelection.

Webb, who was the first candidate to speak, was introduced by her husband Doyle Webb, current chair of the Arkansas Republican Party. Womack Webb spoke about her time battling corruption in the judicial system in the 7th and 22nd Judicial Districts as well as being one of the first women to be named circuit judge in Saline County. Womack Webb said she would focus on the law and not on who the person is when making her decisions.

"The color of your skin, how much money you have or who you know, none of that matters in the courtroom," Womack Webb said. "It is a fair and impartial system."

Becker spoke about her time in the U.S. Navy and being a stay-at-home mother. Becker also spoke about a passion to serve which began while she served in the Navy and continues to this day. Becker promised to to bring her passion for representing people to District 91.

"I really believe that service is important," Becker said. "I missed being involved like I was in the Navy with really feeling like I was doing something that was giving back."

Haak spoke about living in the district for more than 40 years, as well as time at John Brown University and the Illinois River Watershed Partnership. Haak also spoke about supporting small business and family.

"This is like a job interview," Haak said. "So I am so honored to be running."

Haak also made two pledges at the meeting. The first is what Haak called the People's Pledge, where she promised to listen to the needs and wants of the people of District 91. The second pledge is the Pay It Forward Pledge, where Haak said she wants to give 10% of her salary as a state representative back to District 91 to help meet the district's needs such as the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter.

Richardson said he is a life-long Arkansan as well as being a pastor's kid. Richardson discussed being a veteran of the first Gulf War. He also spoke about working in the technology field and his time as an instructor at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith. The main issue Richardson focused on was the need to lower taxes.

"As most of you know we (Arkansas) have the second highest sales tax rating in the nation," Richardson said. "That is a remarkable number for us to be at as a small state and we need to do something about it."

Richardson also spoke about people finding the right candidate for them.

"I feel like when you are selecting this kind of candidate you must look at who most closely aligns with your beliefs," Richardson said.

