Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information Kiree Hutchings looks to make a play for John Brown during Thursday's game against Oklahoma Panhandle State.

The No. 9 John Brown men's basketball team allowed a season-low point total and held their opponent to under 50 points for the third time this season as the Golden Eagles defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State 87-41 on Thursday night inside Bill George Arena.

Improving to 15-0 at home, the Golden Eagles (24-3, 15-2 Sooner Athletic) now have the most wins in a single season since the 2012-13 season and have locked up Sooner Athletic tournament quarterfinal hosting duties on March 3 in Siloam Springs.

Senior Quintin Bailey recorded his second double-double of the season to power the wire-to-wire Golden Eagle win, scoring 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting and pulled down a season-best 12 rebounds. Also finishing in double-figure scoring were three more Golden Eagles as junior Densier Carnes provided 15 points on three triples and eight rebounds, while sophomore Luke Harper added 14 points on four treys. Junior Kiree Hutchings came off the bench to contribute 10 points in 25 minutes of action in relief. He also passed out a game-best five assists, bringing his two-game helper total to 11 versus OPSU.

Twelve different players saw action and 10 scored points as John Brown scored 80 or more points for the 17th time this season. JBU held a 33-7 advantage in bench scoring but more impressively, limited the Aggies to just two offensive rebounds and completed the game with a 34-0 margin in second-chance points.

While the hosts carried a 37-24 lead into the intermission, John Brown erupted with a 56 percent shooting mark in the second half and put up 50 points in the second half to open up a game-best 47-point lead late in the second half. In fact, it was the second time this season JBU put up 50 in the latter stanza against Panhandle State -- John Brown outscored OPSU by a 51-30 margin in Goodwell last month. This time, the hosts held the Aggies to just 17 points on 7-of-24 shooting from the field (29 percent).

D.K. Sumo was the lone Aggie to break the double-digit point mark, scoring 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting from the field. No other visitor was able to score more than seven points in the contest as the visitors finished 32 percent on the evening from the field.

The Golden Eagles posted its largest rebounding margin of the season, out-boarding Panhandle State 47-16 over the 40 minutes of play as the nation's second-best defensive rebounding team, averaging 28.5 boards per game on defense, pulled down 27 of 29 chances in the contest.

John Brown was scheduled to host Wayland Baptist on Saturday at Bill George Arena for the final home regular season game. Results were not available at presstime.

JBU is back in action this Thursday at Texas Wesleyan before heading to Southwestern Assemblies of God on Saturday for the regular season finale.

John Brown will honor a trio of seniors in Quintin Bailey, Dwayne Hart and Kiree Hutchings on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 22) when the Golden Eagles welcome Wayland Baptist (Texas) to Bill George Arena for the regular season home finale to the 2019-20 season.

