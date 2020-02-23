John Brown University sophomore Luke Harper posted a pair of 20-point games, including his second 30-point performance of the season, and was rewarded by being named the Sooner Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday, Feb. 17.

On the week, the Plano, Texas, native averaged 29.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals in No. 9 John Brown's wins over Oklahoma City and Southwestern Christian. Harper is one of only two players to be tabbed with the Sooner Athletic weekly honor at least twice this season. Only Nykolas Mason of Southwestern Assemblies of God has more selections (three).

"Luke had another special week for us when we really needed it from him," head coach Jason Beschta said, who has now produced three SAC weekly selections this season. "Luke seems to score in bunches for us and he did it again late in the game and in overtime at Oklahoma City. He's playing with a lot of confidence and aggressiveness and was able to score a lot of his points at the line by driving at the pressure we were facing.

"I love seeing Luke playing with such confidence, because we as a team have a lot of confidence in what he's capable of."

At Oklahoma City in the 88-82 win, Harper scored seven crucial points in overtime and helped JBU to a season sweep of the Stars behind a 36-point outing on 11 of 22 shooting from the floor, including three triples. Scoring 17 of his game-high total in the second half, Harper finished the contest 10 of 12 at the line and hit 7 of 8 attempts at the line in overtime when John Brown was without four players due to fouling out.

On Saturday versus Southwestern Christian, Harper hit all 10 attempts at the line and shot 6 of 14 from the floor to contribute 23 points as the Golden Eagles improved to 14-0 inside Bill George Arena and swept the season series with the Eagles. After SCU pulled within three, 55-52 with just over eight minutes remaining, Harper worked his way to the free throw line on three consecutive possessions, cashing in on all six attempts. He would later add two more buckets down the stretch as the one-narrow game blew wide open and the Golden Eagles landed an 85-68 victory.

In conference play, Harper is second in scoring (20.8 ppg) and leads the conference in free-throw shooting (89.0 percent). The sophomore is the only player in the SAC to rank among the nation's top 25 in overall scoring, free throw shooting and triples made per game.

