Little Rock Christian sweeps Siloam Springs in basketball by Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs boys' comeback fell short Friday as the Panthers fell 57-54 at Little Rock Christian.

The Warriors took a 26-12 lead after the first quarter an 38-26 at halftime. Siloam Springs sliced into lead and made it 47-42 going into the fourth quarter.

Drew Vachon led the Panthers (13-10, 4-8 5A-West Conference) with 15 points, while Evan Sauer and Landon Ward each had 10, Carter Winesburg five, Jackson Ford four and Thad Wright two.

Layden Blocker led the Warriors (14-9, 8-4) with 10 points, while Colin Cooper and William Wood each had 10.

Girls

Little Rock Christian defeated the Siloam Springs girls 64-20 on Friday night.

The Lady Warriors improved to 20-4 overall and 10-2 in league play.

The Lady Panthers dropped to 8-16 overall and 2-10 in league play.

Sports on 02/23/2020

Print Headline: Little Rock Christian sweeps Siloam Springs in basketball

