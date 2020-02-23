Bud Sullins/Special to Siloam Sunday Siloam Springs senior Alexsis Fortner drives to the basket as Greenwood's Haven Clements defends on the play.

Greenwood coach Clay Reeves picked up career win No. 699 Tuesday night after his Lady Bulldogs defeated Siloam Springs 80-44 at Panther Activity Center.

But Reeves, despite being one win away from a milestone win like 700, was only focused on one number after Tuesday's win -- seven.

"We want to make sure we play seven more games this year," Reeves said. "Our goal is to play seven more games this year. We take it game-by game, but our goal is to complete the season and be playing in Hot Springs.

Following Greenwood's (19-5, 9-2) win Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs had three regular season games remaining, including Friday's win at Beebe for win No. 700 for Reeves. The Lady Bulldogs would have to win three games in the Class 5A State Tournament next month in Russellville to reach the state finals in Hot Springs.

The Lady Bulldogs looked plenty capable on Tuesday against the Lady Panthers. Seven Lady Bulldogs scored six points or more, as Greenwood went deep into its bench and sent wave after wave of fresh bodies at the Lady Panthers (8-15, 2-9).

"That's the thing we're blessed with is having so many players that can play," Reeves said. "The foul trouble, we work hard enough that our players can play a full game, but they don't have to because we sub a lot to keep players fresh, to push the ball and keep it up-tempo."

The Lady Bulldogs didn't shoot it great early, allowing Siloam Springs to hang around. Down 11-4, the Lady Panthers cut it to 11-9 after a 3-pointer from Sydney Moorman and a basket inside by Jael Harried.

Greenwood answered with a 8-0 run to take a 19-9 lead after the first quarter.

The Lady Panthers used four free throws and a basket from Moorman along with a bucket from Harried to stay within 25-17 midway through the second quarter.

Greenwood turned on the jets to finish the first half up 37-19.

"Our kids came out and played hard," Reeves said. "We missed a handful of shots under the basket early, missed a lot of free throws early. But you know our kids just kept going and kept playing. We can probably look a little bit sharper, but our kids picked it up when they knew they needed to pick it up."

Siloam Springs got back within 40-26 early in the third quarter after a Harried bucket and a Mia Hevener 3-pointer and another basket by Harried. But Greenwod responded with a 8-0 run to go up 22.

A 3-pointer from freshman Mady Cartwright to open the fourth quarter gave Greenwood a 65-35 point lead and a running clock via the sportsmanship rule.

Cartwright and junior Kinley Fisher each scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring effort from Greenwood. Jaelin Glass added nine, Harley Terry eight and Abby Summitt, Ally Sockey and Shea Goodwin each had six.

"They're very good and they're deep and they don't drop off," Siloam Springs coach Tim Rippy said. "That's obviously a big key to their success. Tonight we just tried to stay in front of them. We couldn't do it every time. When we did we were able to get a lot of stops. We tried to make them take shots from the perimeter. Unfortunately their speed is just a really big challenge to stay in front of. It's a challenge because if you play zone they knock down the open shots. We tried to play man and force them to drive and kick and hopefully hit a contested shot. I thought our kids did a good job of battling, and we hung in there a long time."

Jael Harried led Siloam Springs with 17 points, while Sydney Moorman had nine and Mia Hevener six.

Greenwood 80, Siloam Springs 44

Greenwood^19^18^25^18^--^80

Siloam Springs^9^10^16^9^--^44

Greenwood (19-5, 9-2): Fisher 15, Cartwright 15, Glass 9, Terry 8, Summitt 6, Sockey 6, Goodwin 6, Price 5, Clements 4, Gray 4, Brown 2.

Siloam Springs (8-15, 2-9): Harried 17, Moorman 9, Hevener 6, Winesburg 4, Henderson 3, C. Pfeiffer 3, Tiefel 2.

Up next

The Lady Panthers play at Russellville on Tuesday. Siloam Springs defeated Russellville 67-62 on Jan. 28. Siloam Springs will then wrap up its season at home Friday against Vilonia.

Sports on 02/23/2020