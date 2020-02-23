Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 9.36 percent in January compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts increased $61,377, from $644,157 in January 2019 to $716,534 in January 2020, according to the February issue of City & Town magazine.

County sales tax receipts were up 9.8 percent, increasing $27,739 from $280,723 in January 2019 to $308,462 in January 2020.

The city's sales tax receipts come from its 2 percent sales tax. The total sales tax rate in Siloam Springs is 9.5 percent.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other cities that saw an increase in city sales tax receipts were:

• Bentonville, up 5.13 percent to $2.35 million

• Eureka Springs, up 17.08 percent to $245,459

• Fayetteville, up 4.07 percent to $3.89 million

• Gentry, up 59.58 percent to $103,535

• Lincoln, up 9 percent to $49,724

• Rogers, up 13.74 percent to $3.54 million

• Springdale, up 9.27 percent to $2.73 million.

General News on 02/23/2020