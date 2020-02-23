Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports 2019 Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Football play of the week Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sales tax receipts up 9.36 percent by Janelle Jessen | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 9.36 percent in January compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts increased $61,377, from $644,157 in January 2019 to $716,534 in January 2020, according to the February issue of City & Town magazine.

County sales tax receipts were up 9.8 percent, increasing $27,739 from $280,723 in January 2019 to $308,462 in January 2020.

The city's sales tax receipts come from its 2 percent sales tax. The total sales tax rate in Siloam Springs is 9.5 percent.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other cities that saw an increase in city sales tax receipts were:

• Bentonville, up 5.13 percent to $2.35 million

• Eureka Springs, up 17.08 percent to $245,459

• Fayetteville, up 4.07 percent to $3.89 million

• Gentry, up 59.58 percent to $103,535

• Lincoln, up 9 percent to $49,724

• Rogers, up 13.74 percent to $3.54 million

• Springdale, up 9.27 percent to $2.73 million.

General News on 02/23/2020

Print Headline: Sales tax receipts up 9.36 percent

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT