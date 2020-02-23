The sign at the entrance at Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

Siloam Springs is one of three Arkansas cities to be awarded a Department of Transportation (DOT) Grant for airport upgrades, according toa press release submitted by the office of 3rd District Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark.

The airport will receive $238,500 to enhace safety and modernize infrastructure, the press release states. The grant money will be used to reconstruct the taxiway lighting system, it states.

The DOT grant will be dispursed through the Federal Avaiation Administration's Airport Improvement Program (AIP), the release states. The AIP provides grants for the planning and development of public-use airports that are significant to national air transportation, it states.

The two other airports to received grant were the Bentonville Municipal Airport and the Marion County Regional Airport, the release states.

Bentonville Municipal Airport received $1.64 million for the installation of new lighting system to enhance safe airfield operations during low visability conditions and the funding for the construction to parallel and connector taxiways to improve ground movement operations, the release states.

Marion County Regional Airport received $171,500 to purchase land that will provide for enhanced aircraft approaches and future developement, the release states.

"Arkansas's airports provide a gateway for residents, travelers, and businesses alike," Womack said. "Modernized infrastructure is critical to driving economic opportunity and meeting the needs of our communities. These investments will improve safety and efficiency at key transportation centers, delivering improved facilities for Arkansans. I appreciate Secretary Chao and the Trump Administration for their continued work to support the Third District."

