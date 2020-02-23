Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday A spill followed by a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 E. and Arkansas Highway 59 N. on Monday afternoon caused traffic to back up on both highways. A Simmons Foods truck sloshed some chicken guts on the road causing a traffic hazard, according to Brent Ford, deputy chief of operations for the Siloam Springs Fire Department. The fire department and city street department worked to clean up the spill while the Siloam Springs Police Department directed traffic, he said. The slow-down in traffic combined with rubbernecking caused a vehicle accident unrelated to the truck, Ford said. There were no injuries, he said.

A spill followed by a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 412 E. and Arkansas Highway 59 N. on Monday afternoon caused traffic to back up on both highways. A Simmons Foods truck sloshed some chicken guts on the road causing a traffic hazard, according to Brent Ford, deputy chief of operations for the Siloam Springs Fire Department. The fire department and city street department worked to clean up the spill while the Siloam Springs Police Department directed traffic, he said. The slow-down in traffic combined with rubbernecking caused a vehicle accident unrelated to the truck, Ford said. There were no injuries in either incident, he said.

General News on 02/23/2020