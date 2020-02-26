Aesop's Fables will come to life in Siloam Springs at the end of February.

Bright Star Touring Theatre, a national professional touring theatre company based out of Asheville, N.C., will perform the 2,600-year-old fairy tales at the Siloam Springs Public Library at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, according to a press release from the theater company. The program will feature the stories of The Tortoise and the Hare, The Boy Who Cried Wolf, The Fox and the Grapes, The Lion and the Mouse and The Monkey and Her Pail, the press release states.

The show is part of Bright Star's Black History tour, according to Mary Grayson, the program coordinator for the library. This tour also offers two other segments: Heroes of the Underground Railroad and Let it Shine: The American Civil Rights Movement 1955-1968, according to the website brightstartheatre.com.

Grayson said she received some promotional materials from Bright Star and when she looked into the company she found that they were performing Aesop's Fables which was geared for audiences Pre-K to fifth grade, Grayson said. So, Grayson arranged to have the actors come out to perform the Aesop's Fables segment at the Library.

The company previously performed at the library, according to Annette Buckner, the office manager for Bright Star. The company performed American Songbook in July of 2018

Bright Star is the largest provider of anti-bullying and Black History Month programming since 2003, Buckner said.

"Our model is simple -- one van, two actors, three shows, each show is 45 minutes each," Buckner said.

Tours usually last two and a half to three months and are performed throughout different venues according to Buckner. The company's suggested age range is prekindergarten through age five, and grades three through eight. Bright Star teaches kids about anti-bullying, literacy, history and literature and serves a lot of rural areas that will not normally have national theater companies perform at, Buckner said.

The actors who will appear at the library will be Cody Walls, a Fort Smith-based actor, according to the website backstage.com; and Taylor Marie Williams, an Atlanta-based actress, Buckner said. Shows usually feature a question and answer portion with the audience, Buckner said.

"We thank them (the library) so much for having us come and perform for them and we hope it's well attended and everyone enjoys the show," Buckner said.

