Benton County Historical Society

The Benton County Historical Society meets at 2:30 p.m. March 8 in the 1866 School House at 306 NW 2nd Street in Bentonville to hear Greg Mayfield describe his Standwix Project. The speaker's ancestor, Standwix H. Mayfield, farmed land at Leetown and received vouchers for grain taken by federal troops during the Civil War. Greg Mayfield has researched the vouchers and payments; attend this program to hear what he discovered. Refreshments will be available following the program and the public is invited to attend. For further information call 479-273-3561.

Siloam Springs Writers To Hear Manning

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at First Baptist Church, 2000 Dawn Hill Road, West Entrance.

The evening program will feature Joshua Manning speaking on "Writers Wanted: Inquire Within." Writers should come prepared with pen and paper to interview the speaker. March assignments to be emailed to sswgsisp@gmail.com between February 20 and March 1 are: Prose - Adult Short Story up to 750 words, and Poetry - a Rondeau about a "Rainy Day." All interested writers are welcome to attend.

SSRH Auxiliary Scholarships

The Siloam Springs Hospital Auxiliary is offering scholarships to adults that are studying for a career in the medical field. The applicants must have already completed their first year of medical studies and are currently enrolled as a full-time student (12 hours or more).

Application forms may be picked up at the front desk at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital. Forms must be completed and returned to the hospital no later than April 1. All applicants will be contacted with the results within 45 days.

Museum Book Club

The Siloam Springs Museum Book Club will meet 7-8 p.m. Feb. 24 at Ivory Bill Brewing. Dreamland Burning by Jennifer Latham will be discussed. The story is set in 1921 Tulsa, Okla., and is a compelling dual-narrated tale from Jennifer Latham that questions how far we've come with race relations. Some bodies won't stay buried. Some stories need to be told. (Thanks to the Siloam Springs Library for supplying a limited number of books.) For more information call 479-524-4011 or visit www.siloamspringsmuseum@gmail.com.

Pickle Ball Club

Siloam Springs Pickle Ball Club is now meeting on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings at 9 a.m. at the Walton Lifetime Health Complex on the campus of John Brown University. The court is reserved until noon but you may come and go as you like. Pickle Ball is a growing sport and especially popular among senior citizens. It has elements from ping pong, badminton and tennis and is played with a hollow plastic ball similar to a whiffle ball. All skill levels are invited to play from beginner to experienced player. For more information contact Bob Sivils at bgsivils@gmail.com or Don Reed at demdon@gmail.com.

Tornado Siren Testing

The city of Siloam Springs has changed the testing day for the outdoor warning system to 1 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. In the past, testing has taken place on Friday. First Monday testing will give city staff time to make repairs immediately if they are needed. Should cloudy weather, rain or other inclement weather occur on a test day, the testing will be delayed one day, until completed.

American Legion Fundraiser

An Ora-32, three-speed bicycle, donated by Dogwood Junction, will be given away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the American Legion Community Building in Siloam Springs. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10 for a chance to win the bicycle, which retails for $489.99. This fundraiser is to help support the Legion's scholarship fund. Tickets may be purchased from any American Legion member.

Street closure

Siloam Springs Street Department will close Lake Francis Drive from the railroad tracks east to Lincoln Street. This is a complete road rebuild and the street will not be open to traffic.

Museum Membership Drive

The Siloam Springs Museum is holding its membership drive. Membership can be renewed either online at http://www.siloamspringsmuseum.com/membership or by stopping by the museum at 112 N. Maxwell to renew membership or become a new member. Membership levels range from $15 to $500.

Bookstore at the Library

The Bookstore at the Siloam Springs Library has wonderful bargains on a great assortment of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, and audio books -- most priced under $2. The bookstore is currently featuring new arrivals in the Children and Teen section. Signs in the library will guide patrons to the bookstore area, which is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Donations of used books and electronic media in good condition are always welcomed, especially materials of interest to children and teens. The bookstore is operated by Friends of the Library and all proceeds are used to benefit the library. Everyone is welcome to come and shop in this little, hidden corner of Siloam Springs. Friends of the Library seeks and welcomes new members who desire to join the organization and further its mission by volunteering or fundraising. Information about membership is available at the library.

SSRH Auxiliary volunteer drive

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is looking for willing volunteers for the information desk, obstetrics department, radiology department, surgery department and materials management. The Auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Stop by the front desk of the hospital for an application or call Donna Conger for more information at 479-373-6428.

Coat drive

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. All coats will be cleaned by Snappy Dry Cleaners. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care located at 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs; Snappy Dry Cleaners located at 618 S. Holly St.; or Eastgate Church of Christ located at 1997 East U.S. Highway 412. For more information, call Joyce at 918-422-5811.

Yoga classes

Bridges to Wellness and the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department are sponsoring Yoga classes. Classes will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday nights at the Parks and Recreation building located at 401 West University Street. The cost for classes is $2. For more information, call Sarah Losh at 479-599-9652.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an Emergency Medical Services Customer Survey that will allow individuals who have been treated by a city ambulance to provide honest and confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide valuable insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

"Our goal is to constantly strive to improve the quality of the services that we provide to the citizens," said Siloam Springs Fire Department Chief Jeremey Criner. "The feedback that we receive will be an integral part of our quality improvement program."

If you've had any interaction with the city's EMS crews, please take a few minutes to fill out the EMS Customer Survey located on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center invites anyone over the age of 60 to come to the center for lunch.

The center is located at 750 Heritage Court. Cost for lunch is $3 donation per meal. There is an exercise room and game room for guests' enjoyment. If you need a ride, the center's van can pick you up. Call 479-524-5735 for more information. Menus and activities calendar is available in the lobby.

Dogwood Literacy Council

It is rewarding to be able to assist someone who is trying to improve their literacy skills in order to help their family. The Dogwood Literacy Council is in need of more volunteers who would like to become a tutor. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Charlie at 479-524-4009.

Make your home safe and accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries is offering help to make homes "safe and accessible" with ramps, widening doors and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, contact 479-373-6281 between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. or email servant@kindatheart.org.

Fundraiser breakfast/band

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center will host a weekly breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. every Friday at the center, located at 750 Heritage Court. The breakfast is open to all ages. The center will also host the OK Country Band at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of every month. The performance is free and open to anyone.

Manna Center Thrift Store

The Manna Center Thrift Store is now accepting credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more to make it easier for customers to shop. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half price. The Manna Center is located at 670 Heritage Court, behind the Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Tulsa Street.

Tailwaggers seeking volunteers and donations

Tailwaggers is seeking volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the city animal shelter. They are also in need of donations of chewies, rawhides, cat toys and dog harnesses for the animal shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the animal shelter located at 1300 E. Ashley St. Call 238-3612 for more information.

CrossTraining

CrossTraining is held at 3DPT from 5:30 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The group shares in scripture, prays and then has a 45- to 60-minute workout. The class is free but voluntary donations can be made to help support the cost of utilities and equipment. For more information, contact Johnny Pittman at 479-220-1967.

Kansas Public Library

The Kansas Public Library has lots of activities to enjoy. The library has a "Freegal Music Service" that offers over 10,000 music labels from 65 countries. A library patron in good standing may download three songs a week for free from https://eodls.freegalmusic.com. Refreshments will be provided. For more news and updates, visit the Kansas Public Library's Facebook page.

General News on 02/26/2020