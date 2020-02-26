Zane Bland

My name is Zane Bland and I am the Sentinel for the Siloam Springs FFA Chapter. I am 16, and a junior at the high school. I am a part of the Parliamentary Procedure team, as well as the Mechanics team. My supervised agricultural experience is taking care of my horse, Picasso. I am applying for my chapter degree this year and I have been a proud member for almost three years. FFA has made an enormous impact in my life with all of the trips that I go on and all of the people that I meet. FFA has become a second family. Next year, I plan on running for Vice President.

Kaya Mason

My name is Kaya Mason, I am a senior and the Chaplain of the Siloam Springs FFA chapter, as well as the chairman for our Healthy Lifestyles Committee. I have been a member of FFA for two years, but I wish I would have joined my freshmen year. Not doing it is one of my biggest regrets because of all the friends and bonds I have made. It has a huge family aspect which is my favorite, everyone is so close and looks out for each other. I have been on our Parliamentary Procedure Team for two years, Poultry judging, Agribusiness management, and I am competing in Floriculture judging this year. For my SAE I promote animal welfare by caring for chickens on my grandfather's farm. After high school I plan to attend the University of Central Arkansas to major in Sociology with a minor in Legal Studies to obtain a paralegal certification and eventually go to law school to study family law. FFA has taught me many things like leadership and how important connections are. The leadership I have learned through FFA is going to tremendously help me in life, and thanks to this club I have found some of my best friends. I am so thankful for FFA and everything it has given me and taught me. It will definitely be something I miss the most after high school.

Westen Vardeman

My name is Westen Vardeman, I am the junior sentinel in the Siloam Springs FFA chapter. I also have been judging poultry since the seventh grade, I'm a Freshman now. I currently do not participate in any LDE's but I am currently working on a SAE, my SAE is that we have a tank that is separated in half with an even number of frogs on each side. Our goal is to see if frogs grow faster eating amphibian food pellets or insects, this is important because frogs control the population of insects that many farmers battle with. Some of my accomplishments happened when I was in seventh grade and my trap shooting team of five won first in the state of Arkansas and third at nationals in Illinois. FFA has impacted my life in many ways, such as giving me new friends who have more things in common with me than the previous group I hung out with. My favorite part of being involved in FFA has to do with all the activities. I get bored sitting at a desk all day, but FFA lets me do hands-on activities like planting plants, doing SAE's, and many others.

Mykah Nye

My name is Mykah Nye, I am 15 years old and the Historian of the Siloam Springs High School FFA Chapter. I have been in FFA for four years. I have been judging on the equine team for my second year and this year I competed on the parlimentary procedure team. This year I have two SAE's, including a small woodworking sign designing business, which is going strong. The other is my small farm care and keeping records of everything that I do with them. Also this year, I have had a very amazing accomplishment that makes me proud, which is getting to compete at the National FFA Convention. When our small group of four girls and our great coach got placed as a bronze emblem team we were lit up with joy, and I can say personally I will never forget this amazing opportunity. FFA has impacted my life by all the things it allows and offers to me like going to compete. My favorite thing about FFA I would have to say is the leadership camps and CDE competitions we go on, and I learn so much from these and get to explore further in the agriculture field I want to go into. I know this is a great organization, and it's not just a club it's definitely a second family.

Rachel Robbins

My name is Rachel Robbins. I am a senior and the Reporter for the Siloam Springs High School FFA Chapter, and I have been involved in FFA for four years. I have competed on the Livestock Judging, Vet Science and Ag Communications teams as well as the Parliamentary Procedure team. My SAE is diversified livestock management. I am in charge of feeding and maintaining of our cattle, horses and my show hogs. FFA has taught me how to get out of my comfort zone to talk to new people, many valuable leadership skills, accountability and responsibility. FFA has also been a home away from home for me by allowing me to connect with so many of my peers that share the same interests as me as well as giving me amazing mentors that I can always ask for advice from.

Emily Myers

My name is Emily Myers and I am this year's Siloam Springs FFA Junior Treasurer. I am 15 years old, a freshman, and this will be my second year in FFA. This will be my first year competing on the Veterinary Science Team. My SAE is my show cattle, in which I care for special bred cattle and then take them to cattle shows in and out of state. Along with that I have two horses, and I am currently on the Rodeo of the Ozarks Rounders horseback drill team, which performs at rodeos. Some of my more recent accomplishments would be Supreme Heifer at the Benton County Fair, Champion Super Showman at the Benton County Fair, and being in the routine of the Rodeo of the Ozarks Rounders performances. FFA is like my second family, and I have made numerous new friends from being involved in FFA. I really enjoy going to competitions and having fun with my friends, and also enjoy my FFA advisors who make it possible.

Savanna Behning

My name is Savanna Behning, and I am the Secretary for the Siloam Springs FFA Chapter this year. I have been on the Vet Science team for two years now, and I am proud to say I was on the Dairy Cattle Judging team that took us to Nationals. We placed in the bronze category and had so many amazing bonding moments as a team while competing. My two SAEs include raising my rabbit and training him to be a therapy rabbit, showing rabbits and breeding rabbits eventually. Another SAE I will be doing is building my rabbit hutches from scratch and using them to house my rabbits. My favorite part about FFA is meeting people from all around the state and even my country and learning the new ways of different people/chapters. I love the leadership opportunities and the chances I get on a daily basis to make new friends. I look back at when I first joined and realize how much FFA has changed me. I am incredibly grateful for every amazing opportunity that is presented to me and all the amazing memories I've made these last two years. If you question joining, I would highly recommend it.

Taylor Davis

My name is Taylor Davis and I am the current President of the Siloam Springs FFA Chapter. I am a senior this year and will be attending the University of Arkansas in the fall to major in Animal Science with the goal of becoming a veterinarian. I competed on the Poultry Science team for three years, getting eighth high individual at state in 2019. I am currently on the Vet Science team this year. My Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE) is agriculture education. I student teach at the middle school, as well as occasionally teaching freshman agriculture classes at the high school. I also have an entrepreneurship SAE; I currently have three horses and care for them. I have one colt that is almost the age to be broke. Depending on the season and year the number of horses varies. FFA has helped me grow as a leader. I have attended many leadership conferences to prepare me for my year as President of the chapter. The other FFA members have become my family.

Chate Rogers

My name is Chate Rogers and I am currently a senior at the Siloam Springs High School. I have been in FFA for 6 years, and this year I am the Jr. Advisor. After high school I plan on attending NTI to get my refrigeration license and later on I will transfer to NWACC to graduate with my associates degree, and then I will attend the University of Arkansas to major in Agriculture Education. This spring I will be working at Simmons Foods doing industrial maintenance full-time, and I will do that throughout college. My supervised agriculture experience is working on our farm where we raise cattle and horses. I've worked on many farms including swine research services (SRS), Casey's ranch building fence, and Cargill. I have been on the Forestry team for 2 years, equine team for 3 years, and I participated in Creed Speaking. I have enjoyed my experience in FFA, and I thank God for it.

Brooklyn Fox

My name is Brooklyn Fox and I am currently a senior and the Jr. Reporter for the Siloam Springs FFA Chapter. This is regrettably only my second year as a member of the FFA chapter, seeing as I joined my junior year of high school. This year I am judging on the poultry team, and I competed in Parliamentary Procedure. My SAE project this year is a foundational research project. I am researching elementary education so that I can learn more about the profession and the level of education it takes to become a teacher to ensure that teaching is what I want to pursue after High School. Not joining FFA until half way through high school is one of my biggest regrets. I wish that I had been convinced to join sooner because I have grown so much as an individual in the past two years, I cannot even imagine how much I would've grown had I joined sooner. FFA has helped me get out of my comfort zone in many different ways. I've built so many different relationships many of which will last a lifetime. In this club I have learned so many different skills that I will be able to use in life. I'm so grateful for the time that I've had to spend in FFA, and I've loved every memory made.

Cole Ellis

My name is Cole Ellis, and I'm currently a Junior and the Vice President of the FFA chapter. I have been in FFA for 6 years including my time in middle school. I have been on the Poultry team for 3 years now for my CDE and I have done Parliamentary Procedure for the past 2 years as well as Creed Speaking in my Freshman year. My SAE is raising beef cattle on the family farm with my dad, I take care of nutrition herd management and everything in between. FFA has given me a chance to become a better public speaker and meet new people that I can build a relationship with. FFA has also helped me narrow down my career choice for what I want to do when I leave the high school. My favorite thing about FFA is all of the memories I've gotten to make with my friends, doing the things that we love.

Hannah DeVoe

My name is Hannah DeVoe, I'm currently a sophomore and the parliamentarian of the Siloam Springs FFA chapter I have been in FFA for 5 years including my time in middle school. Im currently on the the horse judging CDE team and have been on it for 4 years now. I competed on an LDE team for the first time this year, prepared public speaking. My SAE project is raising and training horses and maintaining a healthy diet. Some of my accomplishments have been outstanding freshman of the year, Horse judging team got 7th in the state, and placed 3rd in our sub area for public speaking. Also during the summer I had the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C., to the Washington Leadership Conference to better my leadership skills and meet many new people from all over the U.S. FFA has impacted my life by making me a better leader for my community and making me step out of my comfort zone to do things that I didn't like doing, such as public speaking. It has brought me to so many amazing opportunities and awesome friendships that I will always remember. Judging season is my favorite time of the year being able to see everyone that you have met throughout the years. If you are questioning joining FFA you won't regret it! It brings you to so many close friends, great opportunities that you will always remember and look back on.

Halle Cummings

My name is Halle Cummings, and I'm the Treasurer of the Siloam Springs FFA chapter. I am 16 years old, a sophomore, and this is my fourth year in FFA. I have been on the Horse Evaluation team for 3 years now, and over the summer I was on the Dairy Cattle judging team that went to Nationals and placed bronze. My SAE is exercising and feeding supplements to my performance horses. Six of my 10 horses are in my SAE. I try to ride 2-3 hours a day and they are fed at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily. Currently I am training two horses and the other four are my main rodeo horses that I compete on. My most recent accomplishment would be winning the OJRRA all around saddle. FFA has helped me not only with public speaking but just getting out of my comfort zone. My favorite FFA memories would probably be going to Nationals, judging trips, and chapter nights.

Glen Walker

My name is Glen Walker and I have been an Agriculture Education Teacher here a Siloam For 6 years now. My duties include teaching grades 7-12, Career development Event coach, and FFA advisor. I graduated from Springdale High in '91 where I was very active in FFA. My accomplishments include a National Poultry CDE win, FFA president, and much more. The great thing about my job is watching students grow with all of the skills needed to be successful in life. I look at my job and think every day I don't have to go to work (I get to go to work). Our kids here at Siloam are such great people the future looks very bright.

Shea Gregory

My name is Shea Gregory, and I am one of the three FFA advisors here at Siloam Springs High School. I teach the Animal Science, Natural Resource, and Leadership classes; as well as coach the Livestock, Vet Science, Beef Quizbowl, and Ag Communication teams. I graduated high school in 2012 from Mountainburg and got my Agriculture Education degree from Arkansas Tech University in 2016. When I was in FFA I was on the livestock judging team and showed market goats. Some of my greatest accomplishments in this organization would have to be receiving my American FFA Degree and being selected to intern at the Arkansas FFA State Staff for two summers in college. The best thing about my job is traveling with kids and helping them discover what they are passionate about.

Kendra Woodlee

My name is Kendra Woodlee, and I am one of the advisors of the Siloam Springs FFA Chapter. I have been teaching for 8 years, two of which have been here at Siloam. I teach the Survey of Ag Systems, Ag Mechanics, and Plant Science classes. I also coach the Horse Evaluation, Floriculture, and Forestry teams. I graduated from West Fork High School in 2008 and went on to receive my Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Agriculture Education from the University of Arkansas. My favorite thing about being an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor is seeing students grow and develop their skills in agriculture to their fullest potential.

