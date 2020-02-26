Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Ally Teague, left, drives to the basket as Wayland Baptist's Kambrey Blakey defends on the play in the Flying Queens' 94-59 victory Saturday at Bill George Arena.

Wayland Baptist caught fire at just the right time Saturday to end any chance of a John Brown comeback.

The fifth-ranked Flying Queens hit 14 of 18 shots (77.7 percent) from the field in the third quarter and turned a 12-point lead into a 94-59 rout over the Golden Eagles on senior night at Bill George Arena.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings WOMEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL ^W-L^W-L Oklahoma City^18-0^27-0 Wayland Baptist^17-1^26-2 Science and Arts^12-6^18-9 Southwestern Christian^10-8^18-8 Mid-America Christian^10-8^18-10 Texas Wesleyan^10-8^15-10 SW Assemblies of God^7-11^11-13 Langston^7-11^11-13 John Brown^5-13^9-18 Central Christian^3-15^7-19 Panhandle State^0-18^6-22 Last week February 18 Wayland Baptist 100, Panhandle State 57 February 20 John Brown 79, Panhandle State 62 Science and Arts 81, Southwestern Christian 63 Oklahoma City 88, Mid-America Christian 51 Texas Wesleyan 94, Central Christian 69 Langston 76, Southwestern Assemblies of God 75 Wayland Baptist 91, Bacone 34 February 22 Wayland Baptist 94, John Brown 59 Southwestern Christian 86, Mid-America Christian 75 Oklahoma City 64, Science and Arts 62 Southwestern Assemblies of God 74, Central Christian 65 Panhandle State 83, Bacone 66 Texas Wesleyan 91, Langston 73 This week Tuesday’s games Southwestern Assemblies of God at Texas Wesleyan (n) Thursday’s games John Brown at Texas Wesleyan Southwestern Christian at Panhandle State Oklahoma City at Wayland Baptist Langston at Science and Arts Central Christian at Mid-America Christian Bacone at Southwestern Assemblies of God Saturday’s games John Brown at Southwestern Assemblies of God Southwestern Christian at Wayland Baptist Oklahoma City at Panhandle State Science and Arts at Central Christian Mid-America Christian at Langston

The third quarter started on a good note for John Brown (9-18, 5-13 Sooner Athletic Conference), which trailed 45-30 at halftime and got a bucket inside from Jordan Martin and a 3-pointer from Sara Williams to pull within 47-35 early in the third.

But the Golden Eagles simply couldn't match the firepower of the Flying Queens (26-2, 16-1).

Jenna Cooper scored inside with her second bucket of the quarter for a 49-35 lead and Morgan Bennett followed with a 3-pointer to go up 52-35.

Cooper hit a pair of 3-pointers and Kaylee Edgeman added a three-point play inside for a 62-41 lead.

"I feel like this year we've had more scorers on the team than we've ever had since I've been at Wayland," said Flying Queens coach Alesha Ellis. "You know they can do it. It just seems like it takes us a little longer to warm up. Never know how it's going to go, but I feel like our players coming off the bench are great offensive players. When we make subs, it's a good thing for us."

The Flying Queens pressed on from there with Bennett hitting a 3-pointer and Kambrey Blakey scoring three straight buckets inside after three straight JBU turnovers.

Wayland Baptist led 81-48 by the time the smoke cleared, having outscored JBU 36-18 in the quarter.

Earlier in the game, Wayland Baptist went on a 16-0 run in the first quarter to take a double digit lead they didn't relinquish.

Cooper led with 25 points and nine rebounds, while Bennett and Blakey each had 20 and Payton Brown and Kaylee Edgemon each had 11.

The Flying Queens finished 37 of 69 (53.6 percent) from the field and 15 of 33 from behind the 3-point line.

JBU hit 21 of 58 shots and 11 of 27 from behind the 3-point line.

"John Brown executes probably better than any team we go against," Ellis said. "That's what makes it tough. I think their system is great. Every day in practice this week we've been trying to guard their offense and make sure we're solid there. Tonight they were shooting the ball well. I think they had eight threes in the first half. We definitely didn't want to give them that many. We knew that was definitely going to be a possibility. It always is when you play John Brown. You can't let them get hot."

Four John Brown seniors played their final home game of their careers and left the court together to a standing ovation.

Senior Sara Williams led JBU with 12 points, while senior Jordan Martin had 10, senior Ally Teague nine and senior K.J. Roh six.

"All four of these girls have been with me all four years," JBU coach Jeff Soderquist said. "No transfers in this group. They've been with me for a while. Good group of young ladies, been through a lot of games with them. Bittersweet. It's hard to see them go, but you're also excited for what they have planned for the future."

John Brown will now wrap up the regular season this week with road games at Texas Wesleyan on Thursday and at Southwestern Assemblies of God on Saturday.

JBU needs to win both and have some help along the way to move up to eighth in the conference standings and advance to the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament next week.

"We have to win those two and get some help," Soderquist said. "We've still got a shot."

Wayland Baptist 94, John Brown 59

Wayland Baptist^31^14^36^13^--^94

John Brown^17^13^18^11^--^59

Wayland Baptist (26-2, 16-1): Cooper 25, Blakey 20, Bennett 20, Brown 11, Edgemon 11, Breckel 3, Pool 2, Gerber 2.

John Brown (9-18, 5-13): Williams 12, Martin 10, Teague 9, Roh 6, Fergen 6, Matamala 5, Stephens 4, Altman 3, James 2, Vanoverberghe 2.

Sports on 02/26/2020