Freshmen win opening round game

The Siloam Springs girls picked up a 45-40 win against Trinity Christian on Monday in the opening round of the 6A-West Regional Tournament at Bulldog Arena in Fayetteville.

With the win the Lady Panthers (20-4) advance to Thursday's 6:30 p.m. semifinals against Greenwood.

On Monday, Trinity Christian led 9-8 after the first period, but Siloam Springs rallied to take a 21-18 lead at halftime.

The Lady Panthers carried a 30-28 advantage going into the third quarter.

Siloam Springs pulled away in the fourth by going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, including four straight from Rachel Rine and Sophie Stephenson after a foul and a technical foul issued to Trinity Christian.

Mimo Jacklik led the Lady Panthers with 17 points, including five 3-pointers, while Brooke Ross added 14 points. Rachel Rine scored six, while Brooke Smith and Sophie Stephenson each had four.

The game against Greenwood on Thursday will be a rematch from Jan. 6 when Greenwood defeated the Lady Panthers 42-35 at Panther Activity Center. Siloam Springs led that game 17-2 after the first quarter, 24-10 at halftime and 31-25 going into the fourth quarter before squandering the lead.

Print Headline: Freshmen win opening round game

