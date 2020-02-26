Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Kiree Hutchings goes in for a layup during Saturday's game against Wayland Baptist at Bill George Arena. Hutchings scored a season-high 22 points in the Golden Eagles' 72-60 victory.

Already in the midst of a special season, the John Brown men's basketball team checked another of its boxes on Saturday.

The ninth-ranked Golden Eagles wrapped up a perfect regular season on the John Sheehy Court at Bill George Arena with a 72-60 victory over Wayland Baptist on senior recognition day.

Sooner Athletic Conference Basketball Standings MEN^CONFERENCE^OVERALL ^W-L^W-L Mid-America Christian^17-1^27-1 John Brown^16-2^25-3 SW Assemblies of God^13-5^21-5 Texas Wesleyan^12-6^19-8 Wayland Baptist^10-8^18-10 Science and Arts^8-10^14-14 Langston^6-12^14-14 Oklahoma City^6-12^14-14 Southwestern Christian^6-12^13-13 Central Christian^5-13^12-14 Panhandle State^0-18^5-22 Last week February 18 Wayland Baptist 75, Panhandle State 66 February 20 John Brown 87, Panhandle State 47 Science and Arts 105, Southwestern Christian 93 Mid-America Christian 99, Oklahoma City 92 Texas Wesleyan 80, Central Christian 71 Southwestern Assemblies of God 87, Langston 70 Wayland Baptist 94, Bacone 42 February 22 John Brown 72, Wayland Baptist 60 Mid-America Christian 94, Southwestern Christian 89 Science and Arts 76, Oklahoma City 70 Central Christian 99, Southwestern Assemblies of God 94 (OT) Panhandle State 70, Bacone 68 Langston 79, Texas Wesleyan 68 This week Tuesday’s games Southwestern Assemblies of God at Texas Wesleyan (n) Thursday’s games John Brown at Texas Wesleyan Southwestern Christian at Panhandle State Oklahoma City at Wayland Baptist Langston at Science and Arts Central Christian at Mid-America Christian Bacone at Southwestern Assemblies of God Saturday’s games John Brown at Southwestern Assemblies of God Southwestern Christian at Wayland Baptist Oklahoma City at Panhandle State Science and Arts at Central Christian Mid-America Christian at Langston

The victory was JBU's sixth straight and gave the Golden Eagles a 16-0 record on its home floor during the regular season. The Golden Eagles (25-3, 16-2) will have one more to play on their home floor next week. JBU clinched a top four spot in league play and will host an opening round game of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday, March 3.

"It's hard to win anywhere in this league, home or away," said JBU head coach Jason Beschta. "We've played well at home this year for the most-part. We've played better (here) than on the road, but it's hard to say that when we've only lost two on the road. It's a special thing to be able to take away from this and the great thing is we get another chance to play one more at home in the conference tournament to open things up."

According to JBU Sports Information, the perfect regular season home mark is the first in the modern era, which dates back to the late 1980s.

JBU didn't get off to a great start in its regular season home finale, as Wayland Baptist surged out to a 16-2 lead after a 3-pointer in the corner from Payton Havens with 12 minutes, 17 seconds left in the half.

No one knew it at the time but that would be the last points Wayland Baptist would score for quite some time.

The Golden Eagles held the Pioneers scoreless for more than 10 minutes and without a field goal for the rest of the half.

JBU, meanwhile, capitalized with a 26-0 run to flip the momentum of the game.

"We start making a couple (shots), and that energized us," Beschta said. "We feel like we can guard people in the halfcourt really well and be tough to score on. Once we made it that kind of a game, that was a pretty impressive locked-in run for us to be able to go on."

Senior guard Kiree Hutchings got things going for the Golden Eagles with a 3-pointer. After two free throws from Quintin Bailey, Luke Harper hit a 3-pointer to make it 16-10.

Bailey scored on a hook shot and added two more free throws as JBU pulled within 16-14. Nemanja Obradovic backed in and scored to tie the game 16-16 and Hutchings gave JBU its first lead at 19-16 with a deep 3-point shot.

Hutchings' third trey of the half made it 22-16.

"(Hutchings) was kind of the catalyst for us," Beschta said. "He's such an energy guy. Even in bringing the littlest thing he'll provide a lot of energy. Today he brought a lot of things so there was already more energy than normal and our guys feed off of that.That's pretty special to be able to have your best game of the year so far on senior night."

JBU's run continued until Wayland Baptist's Bonny Udoh stopped the bleeding with a basket with 1:42 left in the half.

By then JBU had a 28-18 lead and maintained the double-digit lead for most of the rest of the game.

Hutchings finished with a career-high 22 points, while Luke Harper had 11.

Overall JBU shot 18 of 41 from the field and 8 of 16 from behind the 3-point line.

Defensively, JBU held Wayland Baptist to 23 of 59 from the field and 7 of 23 from behind the 3-point line.

"First of all, John Brown's the number one defensive team in the league," said Wayland Baptist coach Ty Harrelson. "They went on a run. We took some bad shots and had some bad turnovers. Credit Coach Beschta and their defensive plan to stop us. I thought in the second half we moved the ball better and shared it better. I mean that's what you have to do to beat John Brown. But you have to do it for 40 minutes. You can't have a 15-minute stretch where you don't take good shots and you don't play together."

J.J. Culver, who scored 100 points in a game for Wayland Baptist earlier this season, led the Pioneers with 18 points, while Jack Nobles added 10.

The Golden Eagles remained in second place in the Sooner Athletic Conference standings heading into the final week of the regular season.

John Brown plays at No. 23 Texas Wesleyan on Thursday and at No. 13 Southwestern Assemblies of God on Saturday. The Golden Eagles defeated both of those teams in November to start conference play.

"We finish with the toughest stretch of anyone to the finish, going on the road with two Top 25 teams that we haven't played since the first weekend of conference," Beschta said.

John Brown 72, Wayland Baptist 60

Wayland Baptist^18^42^--^60

John Brown^31^41^--^72

Wayland Baptist (18-10, 10-8): Culver 18, Nobles 10, Obinwa 6, Brannon 6, Cafisi 6, Udoh 4, Fillmore 3, Mulloy 3, Havens 3, Washington 1.

John Brown (25-3, 16-2): Hutchings 22, Harper 11, Bailey 9, Obradovic 8, Carnes 7, Grabliauskas 7, Beckom 5, Perrier 3.

