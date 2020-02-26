John Brown University's athletic department is partnering with Bright Futures in an Undy 500 campaign to collect 500 pairs of underwear for students in the Siloam Springs School District.

Athletic Director Robyn Daugherty announced the campaign at basketball games last week and collection barrels will be placed in the community entrance for the Walton Lifetime Health Complex starting this week. The JBU athletic department hopes to collect enough pairs of new underwear of all sizes, from toddler to adult size, so that students will have quick access for a long period of time, according to Tiffany Hansen, Bright Futures Siloam Springs director.

According to a JBU athletics Twitter post on Monday, 256 pairs had been collected.

Bright Futures Siloam Springs is a nonprofit that is facilitated through the Siloam Springs School District with the goal of meeting basic needs of students so they can have better performance in the classroom, Hansen said. Since September, Bright Futures has received more than 400 requests for assistance of some kind, mostly from school nurses and counselors, Hansen said. One of the most requested items is clean underwear of all sizes, she said.

Many people are aware that younger students may need clean underwear, but older students also need underwear for a variety of reasons, Hansen said. For example, after the October storm and tornadoes many students were displaced from their homes, while other students may not have access to a washing machine or dryer or may simply not have enough underwear, she said. Older students may also need clean underwear after accidents or spills at school or for feminine hygiene issues, Hansen said.

Not having access to underwear or struggling with odors from dirty underwear can impact students socially and emotionally, Hansen said. When students are clean, confident and in class, they perform better and feel more socially comfortable, Daugherty said.

Daugherty's student athletes are placing barrels around campus and spreading the word about the campaign, she said.

"It takes a community to keep this going, our students and our school district need the community to come alongside and help with these needs in order for them to have a good experience at school and succeed in school," Daugherty said.

Daugherty said her students experience growth when they give back and make a difference in the community.

Hansen said she is excited the JBU students are getting involved.

"I love that the athletes are involved and they show willingness to participate and a lot of time what's happening off the court is just as important as what is on the court," Hansen said.

