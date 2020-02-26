Lillian Elizabeth Allison

Lillian Elizabeth (Hart, McMurry, Malone) Allison, 85, of Ossineke, Mich., died Feb. 18, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center, Alpena, Mich.

She was born April 14, 1934, in Mason Valley, Ark., to the Rev. Arthur Leland Hart and Pearl Geneva Gholson Hart. She graduated from Bentonville High School and attended Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia, Ark., where she met her husband, Rhine McMurry. They were married in Charleston, Ark., on Aug. 14, 1953.

She served as the postmistress at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., while her husband was attending. As a pastor's wife, she served alongside her husband at Calvary Baptist Church, Harrodsburg, Ky.; First Baptist Church, Lewisville, Ark.; East Main Baptist Church, El Dorado, Ark.; First Baptist Church, Siloam Springs, Ark.; and First Baptist Church, Dover, Fla.

She went back to college at the University of Texas El Paso, where she received her degree in Elementary Education and taught at Roberts Elementary School and Morehead Junior High School for the next 25 years. She was a 40-year member of First Baptist Church, El Paso, Texas. She was actively involved in Texas Baptist Life serving on numerous boards at the local and state level.

In 1996, after the death of her first husband, she married Orba Lee Malone. They traveled the world together and visited the places she taught about for many years. After Orba Lee's death, she married Bill Allison and moved to Siloam Springs. The couple enjoyed traveling the back roads of Arkansas. He also made sure she had fresh-cut roses from his garden.

After Bill's death, she found a place of service playing piano on Sunday mornings at the local nursing home. She relocated to Ossineke, Mich., in 2019 to be with her daughter and son-in-law on the shores of Lake Huron. She enjoyed getting up in the mornings to drink a cup of coffee while she watched the beautiful sunrises over the lake. She was a part of the Community Bible Study and a member of Huron Shores Fellowship Church.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Della Mae Neeley and Miriam Hardister; three husbands; her daughter, Dora Corinne (Rinne) McMurry; and a stepson, Paul Malone.

She is survived by a daughter, Laura Hoffman and husband Dr. Warren Hoffman of Ossineke; stepchildren, Dan Malone and wife Geno of Arlington, Texas; John Malone and wife Karen of Waco, Texas; David Malone and wife Mary of Austin, Texas; Carol Lorence and husband John of Baton Rouge, La.; Dale Allison and wife Nancy of Charlotte, N.C.; John Allison and wife Kelly of Siloam Springs, Ark.; and James Allison and wife Chieko of Sapporo, Japan; 18 step-grandchildren; and many great-step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Stoney Point Cemetery in Fordyce, Ark. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service at First Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Huron Shores Fellowship Child and Family Ministry, 3558 M 32 West, Alpena, MI, 49707.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Faye Cloyd Miller

Linda Faye Cloyd Miller, 73, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died February 19, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice. She was born January 4, 1947, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, to Ralph Cloyd and Ruby Helen Carter Cloyd, the third child in a family of four children.

She graduated Siloam Springs High School, class of 1965, and was a 1970 graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Linda was in the Razorback band, a member of Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority, Psi Chapter 1966, and initiated into Sigma Iota Epsilon Honorary Management Fraternity in 1971. She was a lifetime member of the Arkansas Alumni Association since 1983. Linda was a passionate Arkansas Razorback fan.

A Professor of Electrical Engineering at St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley, Linda retired in 2001. She was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Society of Missouri and awarded the P.T.K. Hall of Honor in 1995. It was during this time that she was host mom to Ms. Carla Sarmiento from Honduras and they have remained close all these many years.

She returned to Siloam Springs to be with, and care for family and in retirement enjoyed working crossword, Sudoku, and jigsaw puzzles, reading and crafting. It gave her great joy to share her life's blessings with her family and friends. Linda was a member of the First Christian Church of Siloam Springs.

She is survived by her brothers, Randall C. Stephens (Hilary) of Columbia, Maryland, and Jerry C. Stephens (Linda) of Riverview, Florida, and a sister, Judy A. Arbia of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and their children that were so meaningful in her life and legacy. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a great-nephew, Christopher Daugherty.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Siloam Springs with Pastors Joel Rutherford and Vance Eubanks officiating. A private burial will follow. Guests are encouraged to wear Razorback attire to the service to honor Linda's love for Arkansas Razorback athletics.

Arrangements were entrusted to Wasson Funeral Home, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Siloam Springs High School Scholarship Fund, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in memory of Linda Cloyd Miller, or to Circle of Life, Springdale, Arkansas, in memory of Linda Cloyd Miller at www.GiveToCircle.org.

Mary Rita Clorinda Trammell

Mary Rita Clorinda Trammell, 75-year-old resident of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, died on February 22, 2020, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Arkansas. Rita was born on November 23, 1944, in Peralta, New Mexico, to Frank Barela and Irean Sedillo Barela. She moved away from Peralta in 1960 and lived all over the United States. Rita married Dale Trammell on December 17, 1999, in West Fork, Arkansas, and they moved to Siloam Springs in 2000. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Springdale, Arkansas, and the Freewill Baptist Church. Rita was a go-getter that enjoyed painting and gardening. She kept a beautiful garden at her home. She loved to dance and all of her dogs. Rita was a great wife and mother, and she will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Irean Barela.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Trammell; two daughters, Barbie Barth of Lowell, Arkansas, and Theresa Napier of Siloam Springs; three sons, Wesley Hankins and wife Pam of Gentry, Arkansas, Kenny Hankins of Westville, Oklahoma, and Carl Gene Hankins of Siloam Springs; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; sister, Cecila Granidino of Farmington, New Mexico; and two brothers, Adam Barela and Richard Barela, both of Los Lunas, New Mexico.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs with Pastor Jerry Savage officiating. Burial will follow at Bell Cemetery in Watts, Oklahoma. Visitation was from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

