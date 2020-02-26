Photos submitted Surveillance cameras caught photos of the two people suspected of breaking into Siloam Springs Cinema 6 in the early hours of Sunday morning. Anyone who recognizes the two suspects are asked to call the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118.

Two unknown suspects broke into Siloam Springs Cinema 6 at approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to Captain Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department.

The suspects did an estimated $6,000 in damage, said Jeremy Hamil, general manager of Center Cinemas. The suspects broke a window to get inside and then smashed a second window on the glass door to get inside the lobby portion of the theater, he said.

"They tried to bust into the safe," Hamil said. "They were unsuccessful, so they stole a few hundred dollars worth of candy, dumped slushy syrup on the floor, broke the safe so it could not be opened and broke the office laptop and printer."

A press release from the SSPD, said the two suspects caused a large amount of damage inside the theater, breaking into offices and destroying random items inside the theater. The suspects got away with an unknown amount of property, it states.

The case is active and no suspects have been identified, Spicer said on Monday afternoon.

This is the second time the theater has been broken into in less than six months, Hamil said. The last break-in occurred in November of 2019 and Hamil thinks the same suspects may have been involved, he said.

During the November robbery, suspects broke two windows and took a hammer to the cash drawer until it was open, Hamil said. No money was stolen because there is no cash left on the premises, he said. The damage for the November break-in was approximately $2,600, Hamil said.

Hamil said that tips have been coming in, but he is unable to go into specifics about them.

Anyone with information about the robbery may contact the Siloam Springs Police Department at 479-524-4118.

General News on 02/26/2020