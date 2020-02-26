Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs baseball senior Taylor Pool is expected to be one of the Panthers' top pitchers this spring.

Siloam Springs' baseball team started 5-0 in 5A-West Conference play last year, including an 8-7 win at perennial power Greenbrier in the first game of a doubleheader.

But as exciting as the Panthers' surge to start conference was, they fell flat over the last nine conference games and finished 5-9 in league play and missed the postseason for the third straight year. The team finished 8-19 overall.

Siloam Springs baseball 2020 schedule Date^Opponent^Time Feb. 25^at Pea Ridge (benefit)^4:30 p.m. March 2-7^at Arkansas Select Tournament^TBA March 10^vs. Huntsville (at RHS)^6:30 p.m. March 12^vs. Farmington (at RHHS)^4:30 p.m. March 13^vs. Sallisaw, Okla.+^4:30 p.m. March 16^Gentry^5 p.m. March 17^at Beebe (DH)*^4:30 p.m. March 20^at Gravette^5 p.m. March 23-26^at Gulf Classic^TBA March 31^at Alma (DH)*^4:30 p.m. April 7^Greenbrier (DH)*^4:30 p.m. April 9^Springdale^5 p.m. April 13^Shiloh Christian^5 p.m. April 14^at Greenwood (DH)*^4:30 p.m. April 21^LR Christian (DH)*^4:30 p.m. April 23^Tahlequah, Okla.^4:30 p.m. April 28^Russellville (DH)*^4:30 p.m. May 5^at Vilonia (DH)*^4:30 p.m. May 7^Rogers Heritage^5 p.m. May 14-16^Class 5A State Tournament^TBA May 22-23^State Finals^TBA 5A-West Conference games

Played at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale

Sixth-year coach Alan Hardcastle hopes the 2020 Panthers can build on that experience from last year, the good and the bad, and use it to fuel their run this season.

"You're going to find a group of boys that have worked hard not only at practice but outside of practice," Hardcastle said. "They're been hitting on Saturday and on Sunday and days off in fall and summer. This group has put the time in. I can't wait to get them out there. They've put time in the field, (batting) cage and weight room."

The Panthers are scheduled to open the season at 4 p.m. Monday against Rogers Heritage at the Arkansas Select Tournament in Farmington.

The Panthers will field a team of experienced veterans all over the field, including three who have already signed to play college baseball.

"We've got some good looking kids," Hardcastle said. "They definitely pass the eye test. We have speed, good arms, guys that can swing it. It's a good mix this year. I feel like you're going to see a different product this year."

On the mound, the Panthers will turn to senior Taylor Pool and junior Gavin Henson to lead their pitching staff.

Pool, a four-year starter for Siloam Springs, has started at catcher most of his career. He also was the football team's starting quarterback this past fall. Pool also will play some first base and catch from time to time. Pool hit .333 with two home runs and 12 RBIs last season.

"He's come out and really matured after football, leading the team in two playoff games," Hardcastle said of Pool. "He's taken over as a leader and is working hard."

Henson won two conference games as a sophomore and pitched 34 2/3 innings with 27 strikeouts. Henson also will play some second base and right field when not pitching.

"He's definitely a competitor," Hardcastle said of Henson. "He hates to loose, and he is just so hard on himself. He just hates to fail."

Others expected to pitch include senior Tanner Broyles, who had a 3.66 ERA in 36 1/3 innings last year. Broyles will play in the outfield when he's not pitching.

"What a year (Broyles) had pitching," Hardcastle said. "What he lacks in velocity he throws strikes, hard to hit. He's a kid that comes out and works hard, always one of first at practice. He's going to play in the outfield. He's going to pitch. Looking forward to good things from Tanner Broyles this year.

Sophomores Brayden Fain, Christian Ledeker, Jacob Gilbert, junior Dakota Herrel will also work.

"We have so many pitchers," Hardcastle said. "At any point in time, any of these guys can be best on the staff."

The Panthers may even have some work on the mound from starting shortstop Reed Willbanks, who signed with Arkansas Tech. Willbanks hit .326 with 11 RBIs last year.

"Arkansas Tech, they love (Willbanks)," Hardcastle said. "He's a good kid with a good arm. He's got more to grow too. He's going to pitch too but look (to) him to anchor down shortstop. It's his third year starting at shortstop. We expect great things in the field and at the plate."

Seniors Isaac Price and Dalton Cook both signed with the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain, and are expected to contribute in the Panthers' infield.

Price will move from second base to third base and should hit in the middle of the Panthers' order. Price hit .322 and led the team with 18 RBIs last season.

"He's just so smooth," Hardcastle said. "We needed somebody to play third so we moved him."

Cook missed most of his junior season with an injury but provides a big, powerful bat when healthy. Cook will play first base and some designated hitter.

"Kid can absolutely crush a ball," Hardcastle said. "We expect a lot out of Dalton Cook this year."

At second base, the Panthers are excited about transfer Jacob Gilbert, who moved in from the Tupelo, Miss., area.

"He has a lot of pop in that bat," Hardcastle said. "He's a kid that can run. He has a plus arm. He can pitch. He's probably as nasty as anybody we've got."

Sophomore J.P. Wills will take over the bulk of the catching duties, Hardcastle said.

"He wants to catch every inning out of every ballgame," Hardcastle said. "He works well with the pitchers. He's a coach on the field. He sees everything. The kid has a big heart and is tough as nails."

Pool and Nathan Lee also may see some time behind the plate.

Ledeker, fresh off a standout sophomore football season, will man left field along with some pitching duties.

"He can flat out run," Hardcastle said.

Another football player, junior Elijah Coffey, mans center field for the Panthers.

"(Coffey) can go get it," his coach said. "He's gotten stronger. He's a kid that will take pitches and work a pitcher. He can lay down a bunt for a hit."

Sports on 02/26/2020