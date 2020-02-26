Bud Sullins/Special to Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Hilarie Buffington runs the bases against Greenland in a softball game last season.

A new era of Siloam Springs softball kicks off next week as the Lady Panthers are set to begin their 2020 season under new leadership.

Emily Grace Ruggeri, a former all-state and all-conference catcher and third baseman at White Hall, takes over as head coach. She will be joined by Haylee (Zimmerman) Hall, who was an all-state pitcher at Rogers and pitched in the Class 7A state championship game.

Siloam Springs softball 2020 schedule Date^Opponent^Time Feb. 27^at Rogers (benefit)^5 p.m. March 3^at Greenland^4:30 p.m. March 9^Huntsville^4:30 p.m. March 13-14^at Clarksville Tournament^TBA March 16^Van Buren^5 p.m. March 17^at Beebe (DH)*^4:30 p.m. March 30^Pea Ridge^5 p.m. March 31^at Alma (DH)*^4:30 p.m. April 6^at Springdale^5 p.m. April 7^Greenbrier (DH)*^4:30 p.m. April 14^at Greenwood (DH)*^4:30 p.m. April 16^Lincoln^5 p.m. April 20^at Rogers Heritage^5 p.m. April 21^LR Christian (DH)*^4:30 p.m. April 27^at Prairie Grove^4:30 p.m. April 28^Russellville (DH)*^4:30 p.m. May 5^at Vilonia (DH)*^4:30 p.m. * 5A-West Conference games

Ruggeri is in her second year coaching in the district but her first coaching softball. She and Hall also coach junior high volleyball in the fall.

"We get to spend a lot of time together," Ruggeri said.

Ruggeri said she suffered a back injury in high school basketball, which forced her to miss her entire junior year of softball. Ruggeri did return for her senior season, she said, but she also knew that her future in the game was likely as a coach.

"I knew I still wanted to be around the game and wanted to coach," Ruggeri said. "It's the sport I'm most passionate about. I just love the sport."

Ruggeri is excited about leading the Lady Panthers, who were coached the last six seasons by Scott Wright. The Lady Panthers' best season under Wright came in 2016 when they won 16 games and advanced to the Class 6A State Tournament. Since then, the Lady Panthers won only seven games over the course of the next three seasons combined, including a 3-19 mark in 2019.

Ruggeri said the team is hungry to improve.

"This team, from the get-go, our mindset is we want to compete and be competitive," Ruggeri said. "We want to compete down to every pitch, every at bat.

"We want to get one percent better every day at practice. We know and we've talked to them about doing the little things right, that's going to pay off."

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to play a benefit Thursday at Rogers and open up the season on Tuesday at Greenland.

The Lady Panthers have seven seniors on the 21-player roster and several have played for several seasons.

Senior pitcher Jessie Robinson pitched nearly every game last season for Siloam Springs and she'll be joined in the circle by sophomore Kennedy Wilkie. Both pitchers will be used to start the season, Ruggeri said.

"Having two arms is better than one," Ruggeri said.

Wilkie can also play some shortstop or third base, while Robinson can play first when not pitching.

Sophomores Erica Cedillo and Morgan Teafatiller have been splitting time behind the plate. Dalee Gatewood also is getting a look at catcher.

Junior Micah Curry, who slugged three home runs last season, is at first base and will hit in the middle of the lineup.

"Micah is definitely a power hitter," Ruggeri said. "She has a lot of upper body strength. We expect her to be very consistent at the plate. We're really excited about her. Overall we're really excited about our hitting."

A bevy of players, including senior Alexis Samarin, junior Abby Crawford and freshman Jaelynn Avery are battling for time at second base.

Sophomore Hilarie Buffington moves from catcher to shortstop and can play all over the field.

"She can do whatever the team needs her to do," Ruggeri said. "If you ask her, she'd be willing to play wherever we need her. That's what we like about Hilarie."

Senior Juliana Coyle also is getting a look at shortstop and pitcher.

Senior Sydney Smith has started since her freshman season and takes over at third base and will bat in the middle of the Lady Panthers' lineup. Smith hit two home runs last season. She's also a solid defensive player, her coach said.

"(Smith) has a cannon for an arm," Ruggeri said. "She can throw the ball with some smoke behind it."

Ninth-grader Jaden Farmer also is getting a look at third base.

Senior Ericka Galloway moved to left field and will hit in the middle of the lineup.

"Ericka Galloway swings a big stick, she's confident at the plate and she's very consistent," Ruggeri said. "We moved her to outfield. She's got a cannon of an arm. She can throw the ball on the money."

Senior Caroline Perry and sophomore Alexis Wheeler also are getting looks in left field.

Junior Maggie Torres takes over in center field, while senior Katie Mesko and sophomore Emily Self may play some there.

"Maggie can throw the ball from center field all the way home," Ruggeri said. "She's very consistent at the plate and has come a long ways with her hitting."

Juniors Faith Howie and Hattie Price are both working in right field.

"Last year was (Howie's) first year to play," Ruggeri said. "She's another one that swings pretty big bat and gives good effort. She's going to give all she's got to go get the ball.

"Hattie has worked very hard at practice wanting to get better. We'll use her speed on bases."

The Lady Panthers may have some additional players come out after basketball season is over, Ruggeri said.

Sports on 02/26/2020