Photo submitted Students in the Janae Fairchild's Ag mechanics and Ag structures classes at the Gentry High School built bookshelves for the Siloam Springs-based Dogwood Literacy Council.

Dogwood Literacy Council has two new much-needed bookshelves, thanks to a community collaboration between local businesses and high school students from Gentry and Siloam Springs, according to director Charlie Muessemeyer.

The Siloam Springs-based nonprofit, which provides free English language instruction, relies on large bookshelves to store curriculum for its students, Muessemeyer said. However, two of its bookshelves were beginning to sag and smile under the weight of the books and one even broke, she said.

Muessemeyer's husband, an engineer, drew plans for the bookshelves and Lowe's donated the material at cost, she said. Four local businesses, including Thai Cafe, 2B's Auto, Houston Enzymes and Siloam Springs' Harps donated money to cover the cost.

Students in Janea Fairchild's Ag mechanics and Ag structures classes at Gentry High School built the shelves, Muessemeyer said. After the shelves were completed and installed last week, Spanish National Honor Society students from Siloam Springs High School organized books and teaching materials on the new shelves. Both groups of high school students were able to earn volunteer hours to help with scholarships and college applications, she said.

"It was a win, win, win situation," Muessemeyer said.

Fairchild said that about 15 students in grades 1o through 12 worked on the project for about five days.

The project gave students a chance to get hands-on practice for skills they have been studying, such as shop safety, taking measurements, using saws and sanding.

One team of students squared the shelves and put the bookcases together while another team sanded, put in wood-filler and stained, she said.

Fairchild said its good for students to see the projects they have built benefiting the community.

The Dogwood Literacy Council draws students from Northwest Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri, Muessemeyer said. In addition to offering English language classes through one-on-one volunteer tutors, the council also offers citizenship tutoring and has helped more than 15 students pass their U.S. Citizenship class in the past six months, she said.

More information about the Dogwood Literacy Council is available at dogwoodliteracy.org.

General News on 02/26/2020