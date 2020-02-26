50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat in 1970

The Siloam Springs Rotary Club and its 50 members joined with nearly 14,000 Rotary clubs in 147 countries to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the worldwide service organization, according to Leroy Reese, Club president.

Rotary, the first service club for business and professional men, was organized by Paul Harris, a Chicago lawyer from Vermont, on Feb. 23, 1905. As a "cure" for loneliness in the big city, he proposed his idea for a club to three other men, a coal dealer, a mining engineer and a tailor. Because subsequent meetings were held in members' offices in rotation, Harris suggested the name Rotary.

In 1970 there were more than 658,000 business and professional men around the globe who wore the distinctive cogwheel emblem of Rotary International.

25 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 1995

The construction of the new Siloam Springs Middle School, located on Arkansas Highway 43 near the intersection of Arkansas Highway 204, was almost complete.

"The construction process went very well," Randall Spear, Superintendent of Siloam Springs Public Schools, said, "I can't say enough about Nabholz Construction."

"The building is estimated to be finished around April 1. There is still paving to do and some areas around the school that need to be finished. It has been a good process," Spear said.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader in 2010

The 2009 Class 5A volleyball champion Siloam Springs Lady Panthers were invited by Rep. Jonathan Barnett, R-Siloam Springs, to the Arkansas State Capitol.

The team, which won its sixth straight state title in November with a 3-0 sweep of Greenwood, was recognized on the House of Representatives floor in front of the legislative body in honor of their accomplishments.

Barnett read a list of accomplishments for the team and the Lady Panthers were rewarded with a standing ovation from the House.

The team also received a tour of the Capitol Building and had its picture taken with Gov. Mike Beebe.

The Lady Panthers were treated to lunch by AT&T lobbyist Cathy Foraker at a local pizza restaurant where they visited with Barnett and Siloam Springs High School graduate, Jon Woods, who was a state representative from Springdale.

