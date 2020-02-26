Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader Elviana Reynoso performed during the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County banquet on Feb. 18. Reynoso is chosen to perform at the national Boys & Girls Club conference in Orlando, Fla., this May. She was also named junior youth of the year for the Siloam Springs site during the event.

Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County honored volunteers and outstanding youths during the club's annual awards banquet on Feb. 18.

Don Clark was announced as the Chet Hobart Volunteer of the Year and Brandon Atwood of Gentry was named youth of the year during the event, which took place at the Cypress Barn. In addition, junior youths of the year and youths of the month for each of the club's four sites were announced, along with volunteers of the month and tournament winners.

Youths of the month for Siloam Springs: • Joey Rockwell • Devlin Husong • Autumn Pledger • Lizzy Davis • Makenzie Ramos • Elviana Reynoso • Payton Upton • Logan Adair • Felix Reynoso • Annaka Chavez • Noah Mitleff

Volunteers of the month January — Mike Wiebe February — Mary Grayson March — Madison Caparros April — Master Rick Bailey May — Yancy Kincheloe June — Jason Carter July — Don Clark August — Brandy Day September — Tyler Dees October — Katie Rennard November — Suellen Coleman December — Christine Blaha

Clark, who works as the city of Siloam Springs development director, was required to attend the city board meeting, which also took place on Tuesday night, so Chris Shimer, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County, presented the award to him at the meeting earlier in the evening, then shared a video of the presentation at the banquet.

The volunteer of the year award is presented in honor of the late Chet Hobart, who had a passion for the Boys & Girls Club, Shimer said at last year's banquet. Hobart's contributions include leading the building committee for the Siloam Springs location and serving four consecutive years as president of the club's corporate board.

Clark has volunteered for the Boys & Girls Club as a football coach for 15 years, showing hard work, dedication, sportsmanship and becoming a mentor for life for hundreds of youth, Shimer said.

Shimer said he appreciates each of the several hundred volunteers who participate in the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County each year. Clark was chosen for the award because of his outstanding citizenship, leadership and efforts to develop the community, he said.

In the video presentation to the city board, Shimer read a statement from Matt Avery, Arkansas Youth of the Year, stating that Avery would not be the person he is today if it were not for Clark's influence as a coach.

"There is no one more deserving of this award," Avery said in the statement at the city board presentation. Avery also served as emcee of the banquet on Tuesday.

Clint Thurman, site director for the Gentry location, presented Atwood's award. Atwood was not able to be present because he had the flu, Thurman said.

Atwood was a club member in his younger years and played in the Boys & Girls Club sports league, Thurman said. He reconnected with the club as a volunteer for the Gentry site and logged more than 100 volunteer hours working in the summer and after school programs, Thurman said. Because of Atwood's volunteer work, he was eventually hired as a staff member and works most days for the program, he said.

Atwood has been accepted in the U.S. Naval and U.S. Air Force Academies, Thurman said. He is an All-State quarterback and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Division II player of the year, he said. He holds the Gentry and conference state records for the 100 meter hurdles and is a three-time high point winner in track, Thurman said.

"Most importantly he demonstrates the qualities of academic excellence, a healthy lifestyle, great character and leadership and of course hard work," Thurman said.

"I'm so incredibly grateful and honored to be receiving this award," Atwood said in a statement read by Thurman. "My time at the Boys & Girls Club has brought me nothing but pure joy and the people within the club have treated me with utmost respect and kindness. I can't imagine having spent the past year working anywhere else and enjoying it as much as I have enjoyed working here."

Atwood is an amazing person who has really big things in his future, said Stephen Johnston, director of operations for the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County.

"We've been blessed to have him a part of our family over the past few years," Johnston said.

During the evening, Elviana Reynoso was named Siloam Springs junior youth of the year; Raylee Adams was named Gentry junior youth of the year; Avianna Rochier was named the Decatur junior youth of the year; and Blain Middleton was named Gravette junior youth of the year.

Johnston said junior youths of the year and youths of the month are chosen for their trustworthiness and their willing and helpful spirits.

"All of these kids in this room make it an amazing place, be proud of yourselves and be proud of these kids," Johnston told parents.

General News on 02/26/2020