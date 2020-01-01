Photo courtesy of JBU Sports Information John Brown senior Ally Teague and the Golden Eagles host Science and Arts (Okla.) at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bill George Arena to open the 2020 portion of their schedule.

The John Brown women's basketball team played a significant portion of its first half schedule short-handed.

Due to injuries and illnesses, JBU seniors Jordan Martin and Sara Williams missed nearly half of the 11 games of the first half and their absence played a large role in JBU enduring a six-game losing streak in November.

But now Martin and Williams are back healthy and JBU is hoping that will give the team a boost heading into the second part of its schedule.

The Golden Eagles (4-7, 0-2) host Science and Arts (Okla.) at 6 p.m. Thursday in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

"We are excited to get back and start conference play," said JBU head coach Jeff Soderquist. "We are also excited to get back to full strength and have everyone back and playing again."

JBU snapped its six-game skid against Ecclesia on Dec. 3, but lost to College of the Ozarks (Mo.) on Dec. 7. The Golden Eagles finished out the 2019 portion of their schedule on Dec. 14 with a 76-53 win at Crowley's Ridge.

The win against the Pioneers marked the team's return to full strength.

Martin led the team with 16 points, while Taylor Fergen had 13, Tarrah Stephens 12 and Williams 10. Freshman forward Lisa Vanoverberghe of Spain also saw her first action of the season after missing the first 10 games with a heart ailment.

Stephens leads JBU in scoring and rebounding at 12.5 points and 6.2 boards per game. In just five games, Williams is averaging 10.8 points, while Fergen is at 10.6. Martin is averaging 10.2 points in six games played.

Science and Arts is 7-4 overall and 2-1 in league play. The Drovers blew out Central Christian and Langston in conference games but lost 75-73 in overtime against Mid-America Christian on Dec. 16.

After Thursday's game against Science and Arts, the Golden Eagles will travel to Mid-America Christian (8-2, 3-0), which is receiving votes for the NAIA Coaches Top 25 poll.

